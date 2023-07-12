Last orders at the bar…

The Byblos Hotel, along with the warm constellation of pubs and restaurants held within its fold, has been closed to the public since Monday of this week (July 10).

Since opening back in 2009, Byblos has been an anchor point for the Barsha Heights (formally TECOM) entertainment scene with, what was likely its most popular outlet, Crown and Lion providing a British style ‘local’ for many in the surrounding areas.

The big game on a big screen, questionable advice dished out around the pool table, quiz nights, disco lights, live music, brickwork walls and stone tiled floors, roast dinners, big British breakfasts and a banging line in cheese and ham sarnies – the Crown and Lion, leaves a legacy of rich memories for its pub hunting punters.

But, for the Crown and Lion at least, it doesn’t look like its goodbye forever. More a case of “hold our pint, we’ll be back in a bit”. A video post on the pub’s Instagram channel shares the message “we’re closing our doors for a while, see you soon”.

In the caption under the video, the emotional sentiment with enthusiasm for a forthcoming rebirth continued, “it’s an end of an era and a beginning of a new one … Stay tuned for the next chapter and thank you for your continued support”.

Whether Byblos is closed permanently, is going through a rebrand or a takeover is still unclear. As is whether the pub will make a grand return to whatever will be operating in the Byblos space, or upping sticks and moving on.

Other F&B outlets affected by the closure include after-dark favourite, Chameleon Club; Al Dente Italian Restaurant; Murjan Restaurant & Café; and Kung Dubai. Again, information on what’s happening with the space is scant, but as soon as we know, we’ll let you know.

Byblos Hotel was of course the sister hotel to another, veteran hub of Dubai leisure, Marina Byblos. What’s On has spoken with the team on the ground there, and they have confirmed there are no plans for drastic changes at that hotel. The Nell Gwynne lives to fight another day.

Bye Byblos.

Images: Provided