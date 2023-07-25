Take your bonds to new heights…

Dangling several hundred feet over Dubai Marina with your best buddy just might be the best test of your friendship. If you agree, we highly recommend XLine Dubai – the world’s longest urban zipline.

They’re coming out with a new offer for International Friendship Day this year, so that you can mark love, affection and companionship among your friends in style and maxed out on adrenaline. The ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer will let you and one of your pals fly past the best and most iconic landmarks in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood.

The XLine zipline is as thrilling as it gets, with a one-kilometre-long zipline that will see you soaring over Dubai Marina at up to 80 kilometres per hour.

Of course, all precautionary measures have been put in place to maximise the safety of all guests, including mandatory masks and gloves, temperature checks and a maximum capacity of four people.

When is the offer valid?

The offer is valid only on one day – July 30 – exclusively for International Friendship Day on XLine experiences only.

Some important things to note are that this zipline experience is available for Emirates ID holders only. So, make several mental notes (and constantly remind your friends) to carry the ID.

The offer cannot be extended, transferred or used with any other offer and participants must meet the XLine requirements to be eligible for the experience.

All zipliners must be a minimum height of 130 centimetres, weigh between 50 and 100 kilograms, and be in good medical condition. Children under the age of 12 and adults over the age of 60 are not allowed on the zipline.

How can I book my XLine experience?

It’s simple. Once you’ve confirmed with you mates, drop an email at xline.xdubai@xdubai.com to book your slot stating you want to avail of the offer.

XLine Dubai, Dubai Marina, daily, various times, Tel: (056) 507 6366. xline.xdubai.com

Images: Supplied