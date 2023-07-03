Giggling our way through this month…

They say laughter is the best medicine and perhaps it really is, because who doesn’t love a bloke-or-babe-next-door making our sides ache from wheezy cackling? Dubai has no shortage of such spotlights, and the blessed month of July has much to offer in that realm.

So, sit back and be entertained as the comics take the stage.

Here are 7 comedy shows in Dubai this month.

Robby Collins by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robby Collins (@robbycollins_)



South African ‘Comic of the Year’ Robby Collins is coming to Mövenpick Jumeirah Beach on Friday, July 8. He has the certified funny man badge of honour, with his very own Netflix special and recognition to the stars.

Robby Collins by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, Mövenpick Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Friday July 7, 8.30pm, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (04) 449 8888 bookings and more information visit thelaughterfactory.com

Rushdi’s Comedy Souk by The Courtyard Playhouse

This show is a hilarious, beautiful mish-mash of stand-up and improv features a list of comedians. The show will take place on July 4 and 11 at the Courtyard Playhouse from 8pm to 10pm.

Rushdi’s Comedy Souk by The Courtyard Playhouse, Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Dubai, July 4 and 11, 8pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 986 1760, for bookings and more information visit courtyardplayhouse.com

Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bassem Youssef (@bassem)



Legendary Egyptian comedian and former doctor Bassem Youssef is coming to The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates with social commentary on the state of the world today. Nothing serious, of course so you can expect plenty of laughs. Catch him on July 15 at 8pm.

Bassem Youssef live at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Saturday, July 15, 8pm, tickets start at Dhs299, Tel: (04) 457 3212, for bookings and more information visit dubai.platinumlist.net

Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Richardson (@redrichardsoncomedy)



This is a tour you don’t want to miss. Featuring some of the best comics in the world – Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri and Red Richardson – lauded and loved all around. They’ve entertained audiences from the UK to Australia, and now it’s your turn for a chuckle. The tour lasts five days, so you don’t have an excuse to miss out.

Leave your worries outside! by The Selfdrive Laughter Factory, across various locations, July 21 to 29, 8.30pm, tickets at Dhs160, Tel: (0)50 878 6728, for bookings and more information visit thelaughterfactory.com

Comedy in the Summer Garden by Flamingo Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flamingo Live Comedy (@_flamingolive)



Dubai’s very own comedy club, Flamingo Live, is hosting Comedy in the Summer Garden at Reform Social and Grill on July 6. Try not to spill your drinks as you spend the night with the city’s funniest. Entry to the show is free, with a minimum spend of Dhs75 per head.

Comedy in the Summer Garden by Flamingo Live, Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Thursday, July 6, 8pm, for bookings and more information visit @_flamingolive

Friday Laughter by Comedy Kix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMEDY KIX | Comedy Club (@comedykix)



Another member of the Dubai comedy club roster, Comedy Kix is bringing a night of laughs from local talents at the Pubg Sports Bar in Four Points by Sheraton, Dubai Production City on Friday, July 7. Cover charges start at Dhs65, and you’ll get a free drink thrown in. The show kicks off at 8pm.

Friday Laughter by Comedy Kix, Four Points by Sheraton, Dubai Production City, Dubai, Friday, July 7, 8pm, charges start at Dhs65, Tel: (0) 56 484 8596, for bookings and more information visit @comedykix

Urban Comedy Night by Flamingo Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flamingo Live Comedy (@_flamingolive)



Head to Urban Bar and Kitchen in Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers on Sunday, July 9, to get to know Dubai’s best comedians. Entry is free and the minimum spend per head is Dhs75. The laughs kick off at 7pm.

Urban comedy Night by Flamingo Live, Urban Bar and Kitchen, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sunday, July 9, 7pm, Tel: (0) 55 415 2623, for bookings and more information visit @_flamingolive

Images: Social and Getty Images