Celebrate independence day, soak up the summer sun and more…

We have just bid farewell to the Eid Al Adha holidays, and while we’re already counting down to the next long weekend – kick start your week with some of the most fun things to do in Dubai.

Here are 8 super fun things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, July 3

Taco-bout a good idea

La Tablita is back and they’re kicking things off with a taco festival. Choose from your favourite tacos and try out some of their most popular ones including the octopus taco, or the duck chimichange. Starting from Dhs22 per person it’s an affordable and fun night out.

La Tablita, Lobby of Hyatt Regency, Dubai Creek Heights. Tel: (0)54 306 9555 @latablitadubai

Give me some of that dim sum

If you didn’t know, it’s okay because we didn’t either but Dim-Sum Week is running until July 6. That means you can enjoy the humble bites of deliciousness, steamed, fried and baked. SHI on Bluewaters Island is running an exclusive deal where guests can enjoy an assorted platter for Dhs99, along with a drink of your choice.

SHI, Bluewaters Island, offer valid until July 6, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 393 9990 @shi.dxb

Tuesday, July 4

Celebrate Independence Day

It’s American Independence Day this week and where better to kick off your festivities than at Claw BBQ on The Palm? A four-day-long celebration that is guaranteed to get rowdy. A special 4th of July menu where you can enjoy a barbecue feat platter for just Dhs249. Think ribs, brisket, sausages and more. Play some pool, shoot some hoops and have four days of good ol’ American fun.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, July 1 to July 4. Tel: (0)4 230 0054 @clawbbqthepalm

Gather the gals

Ladies this is the deal for you. Every Tuesday head to this Japanese Izakaya for unlimited house drinks for free from 6pm to 8pm. After 8pm and until closing, prosecco and rose are priced at Dhs20 per glass. You’ll catch us there.

Soon, Cluster P, JLT, Tues from 6pm to 8pm ladies drink free. Tel: (0)55 434 0575 @soondxb

Wednesday, July 5

Check out a brand new flick and grab some pick ‘n mix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This past weekend a brand new rom-com hit the cinema, No Hard Feelings features Jenifer Lawrence and Andrew Feldman in a cute feel-good film. While it’s on the circuit head to Vox in Mall of The Emirates and try out their brand new pick and mix stall where you can choose from crazy straws, jelly beans chocolate truffles and plenty of other nostalgic sweets.

voxcinemas.com

Headie One headlines The Soho Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Soho Club (@thesohoclubdxb)

Known for his hits including Only One Freestyle, Ain’t It Different and his latest track, Rivals. Headie One will be taking on The Soho Club this week for a night full of straight bangers. He has worked alongside grime legends including Stormzy, Aitch and Dave.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse, The Soho Club, tickets available at the door, door policy applies. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 @sohogardendxb

Thursday, July 6

Splash out at the new and improved Wild Wadi

Water babies, both small and big can once again dive in and brave their favourite rides and soak in the iconic backdrop views of the Burj Al Arab, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel. If you are a UAE resident, take advantage of the Wild Wadi Waterpark Resident Day Pass with prices starting from Dhs215.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, opposite Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (0)4 348 4444. wildwadi.com

Test your creativity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayal (@hayaldubai)

Every Thursday this stunning Turkish restaurant offers guests the chance to explore their creative side with their paint and grape nights. Taking place from 6.30pm to 9pm this class comes inclusive of three drinks and a food platter. Don’t worry no prior experience is required.

Hayal, St. Regis, Downtown Dubai, Thursdays from 6.30pm to 9pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (0)4 512 5533 hayaldubai.com

Images: Supplied and Social