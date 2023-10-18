Get those bookings in…

*And I said, what about, Breakfast at Tiffany’s…?* Well, from this October, you’ll quite literally be able to do just that, because the Tiffany and Co. Blue Box Café is opening its doors in Dubai on October 18.

The famed spot is opening its doors at The Dubai Mall at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store. Behind this dazzling new cafe, the renowned jewellery brand teams up with Rikas Hospitality Group, the creators of concepts including Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi.

The Blue Box Café has outlets in New York City, London and Hong Kong, but the Dubai branch will be the first in the Middle East, and the fourth around the whole world.

Like its renowned sister cafes around the world, Dubai’s Blue Box Café will be decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby Tiffany blue hue, complete with a chandelier-like centrepiece of Tiffany boxes and marble-clad accent walls. With space to seat 38 guests, it’s set to be an exclusive and show-stopping destination for a trio of culinary experience.

Of course, it would be impossible for the Blue Box Café not to serve the famously chic Breakfast at Tiffany’s, which will elevate the first meal of the day with a menu of French-inspired New York classics. In the afternoon, Tea at Tiffany’s will be a fabulous occasion to elongate an afternoon with your nearest and dearest; while bouts of retail therapy at this shopper’s paradise will be broken up with elevated all-day dining that brings a delicate French touch to a crowd-pleasing menu.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made now via reservations@blueboxcafedubai.com.

The first outpost of the Blue Box Café opened its doors in the Big Apple, at the Tiffany and Co. 5th Avenue flagship store, The Landmark.

The captain of this ship is none other than Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud – French restauranteur and chef extraordinaire with dining experiences to his name all across the globe.

Blue Box Café, Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall, Dubai, opening October 18. @blueboxcafedubai

Images: Blue Box Cafe NYC