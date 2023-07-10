Sponsored: Escape to an island paradise with the Heart of Europe’s final brunch of the season…

The Heart of Europe offers a true escape from the city just off the coast of Dubai, whether you’re checking in for a staycay or embarking on a culinary experience.

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy a slice of alluring European living without the price tag of a flight, make sure you experience La Fête de Monaco Sunday brunch before it takes a break for the summer.

The newest adults-only party brunch serves only the best food and vibes, and for its final weekend, the soiree is moving indoors, with of course access to the hotel’s dreamy pool and beach.

If you can’t make it this weekend, fear not: the iconic brunch will return in October.

The last dance…

Sail away to a tropical paradise this Sunday, July 16 from 1pm to 5pm, and get ready to dance the day away filled with live music, Dj sets, dance performances, and more.

To get to this exclusive adults-only beach paradise, jump aboard your private yacht transfer and soak up the views of the city skyline, with crystal clear waters and a pristine beach greeting you on your arrival.

Head to La Brasserie restaurant to kick things off with a spread of starters and welcome drinks. Tuck into baked camembert, crispy baguettes, chicken-mushroom vol-au-vents and a selection of canapés before you hit the buffet. Expect a fusion of French flavours such as beef bourguignon burgers, duck confit sandwiches, live cooking stations with lamb chops, an oyster bar, fresh salads and much more.

Make sure to hydrate at the bar, where there will be free-flowing drinks, inclusive of prosecco, beers and signature cocktails. Fuelling your day will be non-stop toe-tapping music, alongside DJ sets, and performances. Guests can dip in the sea or jump in the pool, before floating on lilos and topping up their tan.

Eat, drink and dance with your toes in the sand at the La Fête de Monaco brunch this Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, for Dhs399 with house beverages and Dhs499 with bubbly. All transfers are included, but make sure to pack a valid ID or passport. Guests must be over 21.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on World Islands Dubai, Sunday, July 16, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 bubbly. yacht transfers are included with valid ID. @thoehotels_monacoduba

Images: Provided