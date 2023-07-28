Sponsored: A great reason to visit The Palm over the weekend…

With so many restaurants and brunches in Dubai, planning out your lunch for the weekend can be difficult, but this is one deal you don’t want to skip out on. Nobu at Atlantis The Palm has a lunch offer over the weekend that’s hard to resist.

From 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can tuck into a four-course tasting lunch menu for just Dhs175 per person.

What’s On the menu?

To start off the dining experience, diners will get to pick one of six Nobu starters. The choices include the crispy squid coriander shiso aioli, salmon new style, spinach dry miso, crispy shiitake salad, white fish dry miso and avocado crispy rice.

Before diners indulge in mains, you will be able to show off your chopstick skills and tuck into a chef’s selection of sushi maki followed by a warm authentic Japanese miso soup.

Now, on to mains, you have the difficult choice of picking a dish from seven options. There’s baby umami chicken, grilled salmon anticucho, eggplant miso, cauliflower jalapeño, duck breast orange miso and more. If you fancy the wagyu rib eye tozasu butter steak, you can pay an additional Dhs75 or if you want the signature black cod miso, pay Dhs50.

For most of us, any meal isn’t complete without a sweet treat, so if you have tummy space for dessert, pay Dhs35 and you can tuck into either a Nobu cheesecake, seasonal exotic fruit, mochi ice cream or a selection of ice cream and sorbet.

Sound like something you can wait to try? Make your reservations on 04 426 0760.

Nobu, 22nd floor of Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 426 0760. atlantis.com