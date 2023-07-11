Sponsored: A luxurious escape awaits…

Thinking of heading to the magical city of Qatar? Book a stay at Fairmont Doha and become a part of the striking skyline.

The luxurious and stylish hotel in Lusail City soars over the Arabian Gulf in the iconic Katara Towers and a capital way to spend time in Qatar this summer. And there’s an enticing staycation offer you can’t refuse.

Stay at one of the most-talked-about hotels in Doha

Guests will be able to enjoy a 33 per cent discount on all stays in any of the hotel’s elegant rooms and suites when staying a minimum of two nights. The super-yacht-inspired rooms are adorned with luxury white leather and rich wood with gold and most rooms even come with balconies or terraces overlooking the skyline or ocean.

While it may be difficult to leave your room, there are plenty of interactive experiences to try from cooking classes led by skilled chefs, zero-alcohol mixology sessions and plenty of other engaging activities. It’s sure to be a summer getaway to remember.

Besides this, the hotel is also offering a Family Fun offer which will see you getting a 50 per cent discount on an additional children’s room. It includes complimentary breakfast and a movie screening at the hotel’s exclusive cinema with popcorn and other goodies. For the parents? They will be treated to a luxury shopping experience.

Have little ones under the age of 12? They can enjoy a stay for free. They will be able to enjoy the children’s club with fun activities such as cooking classes, craft classes, movie nights and more.

For foodies, the hotel is home to five innovative culinary experiences including Masala Library by Chef Jiggs Kalra, Vaya, Provok and more. Need an hour or so to relax? Head to the spa where plenty of pampering sessions await, plus a sauna, steam room, pool, hammam and vitality pool.

Both offers are available until September 2023. Bookings can be made here.

Fairmont Doha, Marina District Lusail City, 6th street, Lusail, Doha, Qatar, Tel: (+974) 4030 7200. fairmont.com

Images: Supplied by Fairmont Doha