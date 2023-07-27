Sponsored: Escape to Lebanon during your lunch break…

If you’re looking for the perfect location to indulge and wow your family and friends with a spectacular lunch, then look no further than La Sirène.

The delectable new business lunch menu is available Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 4pm, and is priced at Dhs99 for two courses or Dhs129 for four courses inclusive of tea, coffee, soft drinks, or chilled juices.

Helmed by chef Ahmad Mohamad Kamal Elhaj, the menu draws inspiration from Beirut’s contemporary café culture with flavourful Mediterranean dishes.

There are a whole host of incredible offerings on the menu starting with a choice of raw lawha nayeh or raw habra nayeh and a main course which includes grilled sea bass or fried bizri.

End your meal with dessert (the baklava comes highly recommended) as you take in the stunning views over the Arabian Gulf. Guests can also enjoy the extensive hubbly-bubbly menu with 50 per cent off on all shisha refills.

Bringing a slice of Lebanon to Dubai, La Sirène is a new restaurant located inside the Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. The restaurant boasts stunning views of Dubai’s skyline including Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj al Arab.

La Sirène, which translates to mermaid in French, captures the spirit of Beirut’s urban seaside town through authentic Lebanese cuisine and warm hospitality.

How to book

La Sirène is open daily for lunch and dinner, from 12pm to 11pm on weekdays and from 12 pm to 11:30 pm on weekends. Guests can stay longer and enjoy drinks or hubbly bubbly till 12:30 am.

To make a reservation, call (0)4 604 2220 or email lasirene.vpvd@avanihotels.com.

La Sirène, Level 1, Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Dubai Media City, TECOM, Dubai. Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs99 for two courses, Dhs129 for four courses. Tel:(0)4 604 2220. avanihotels.com / @lasirenedubai