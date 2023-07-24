Culture vultures in the capital, this is the place to be come October…

In a sustained push for cultural growth in the emirate, Culture Summit Abu Dhabi’s 2023 edition will see global cultural leaders coming together to share expertise and discuss ideas in the domain. Organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), the 6th edition will be held under the theme, of ‘A Matter of Time’.

While the official event programme is yet to be finalised, the 2023 summit will be held from October 29 to 31 in Manarat Al Saadiyat. It will serve as a forum of knowledge exchange, debate and policy development, building on last year’s edition, which touched upon key topics including the importance of rooting culture in education.

With Abu Dhabi targeting a whopping 24 million tourists in 2023 as forecasted by the DCT earlier this year, the Culture Summit will augment the emirate’s endeavours in showcasing its cultural heritage to the world. This augurs well holistically, with considerable growth forecasted in employment and tourism trends. With 17 per cent year-on-year growth reported last year, and close to 500 attendees from over 90 countries hosted in recent years, the proof is in the numbers.

As museums, events and avant garde theme parks lead the way, Abu Dhabi continues strategic drives aimed at drawing in international crowds with culture as its centrepiece. This has helped cement the city’s standing as a local, regional and international cultural hub. Eminent partners including global names like UNESCO and Google, as well as local figureheads such as the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Image Nation will power the summit, setting the standard for editions to come.

To register your interest and for more information, visit culturesummitabudhabi.com,