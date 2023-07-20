Sponsored: Thirst-quenching sundowners deals…

Wondering where to go for your next sundowners? We’re here to help. This summer, Address Beach Resort’s Li’Brasil restaurant is offering guests two hours of unlimited Aperol Spritz for just Dhs108. Now, that’s an offer we cannot refuse.

Thirsty? The unlimited Aperol Spritz offer is available every Friday and Saturday from July 21 to September 30. The two hours of drinks start from the time the first drink is served.

And that’s not all. Marvel at the setting as the sun dips below the horizon on the terrace, indulge in some shisha, or sit inside the beautiful restaurant as you enjoy a perfect marriage between Lebanese and Brazilian cuisine.

But wait, there’s more…

If that’s not enough to keep your thirst quenched, you can also take advantage of Li’Brasil’s buy-one-get-one happy hour, which takes place daily (except Mondays) from 5pm to 9pm.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs108. Email: DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com. Tel:(0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

