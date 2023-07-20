Sponsored: A great shop-cation experience awaits…

With Dubai Summer Surprises currently taking place, the best place to be is within feet of the mall so you can shop to your heart’s content. And Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has some cool summer staycation offers to seal the deal.

Time to Chill

UAE residents will enjoy 20 per cent off on the best avail room rates this summer. Bookings made for Executive Tower Suite, Presidential Suite and two and three-bedroom chalet bookings and above categories will receive Dhs500 back in credit to use at any of the in-house restaurants.

Additionally, you will receive a 20 per cent discount on Sensasia Spa treatments, and complimentary access to the Executive Lounge when you book Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above categories. Bookings on a corner suite will receive two tickets to Ski Dubai.

Time to gather

Those staying in a three-bedroom chalet (minimum of four nights) will receive 20 per cent off on the best available rate, a 20 per cent discount on spa treatments, two tickets to Ski Dubai and complimentary access to the Executive Lounge. You will also enjoy the latest blockbuster in Vox’s luxury private cinema with unlimited popcorn, soft drinks and other gastronomical delights.

What else can you get up to?

Aspen-Afternoon Tea

At Aspen’s afternoon tea, you can enjoy sandwiches, wraps, scones and cakes as you sip on five different grades and qualities of teas under the guidance of the tea sommelier. There’s a honey-vanilla cold brew latte, almond amaretti cold brew latte and more to help you beat the heat this summer. You will also walk away with the knowledge to level up your drinking experience from tea bags to loose leaves.

Available daily from 1pm to 7pm, Dhs190 for one, Dhs350 for two.

Olea business lunch

On weekdays, Olea’s set business lunch includes one cold mezze, one hot mezze, a main course and a dessert plus coffee and tea. It will cost you Dhs150 and runs from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Salero

Escape to Spain without needing a passport at Salero and enjoy live entertainment and performances now available all week long including a singer, guitarist and flamenco performances. It begins at 8pm.

You can book your spot with the team on 04 341 0000 or via email on reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Tel: (0)4 409 5600. kempinski.com