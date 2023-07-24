Travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport has never been easier…

Flying out of the UAE capital soon? There’s a shuttle service to take you from Dubai straight to Abu Dhabi Airport. The AUH Express transports passengers between Ibn Battuta bus station and the capital’s airport for a wallet-friendly Dhs35. Advanced booking is not required.

The coaches operate 24/7 on an hourly basis and are complete with passenger luggage facilities for those travelling with heavy baggage.

In September 2022, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with Capital Express for the AUH Express Bus service, which will offer drop-offs at Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal 1, 2 and 3. RTA will provide the parking spaces and infrastructure needed for the new bus route, while Capital Express will provide the coach buses.

SEE ALSO: 13 bucket list destinations within a four hour flight from Dubai

Alternatively, those flying with Wizz Air can get a transfer to Abu Dhabi airport from Dubai which will cost around Dhs75. The express buses will pick you up from Ibn Battuta bus station stand 9 and drop you at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1, 2, and 3 – and vice versa. Book here: wizztransfer.com

Passengers flying with Etihad can travel for free between Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport with a separate coach run exclusively by Etihad. Passengers should book in advance to avoid facing an additional charge. View the Etihad coach schedule to and from Dubai here.

Need some last-minute travel inspiration?

From Mykonos to Malaga, Larnaca to Lisbon, consider letting these newly launched flight route inspire your next escape, just in time for summer.

From last month, Etihad relaunched its two weekly flights to the charismatic Greek island of Mykonos and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi took off for Larnaca, Cyprus, offering a thrice-weekly flight to the Cypriot coastal city throughout the summer.

You’ll also be able to enjoy direct access to Lisbon and the Spanish city of Malaga, thanks to Etihad.

For more information on the AUH Express, visit abudhabiairport.ae

Images: Supplied