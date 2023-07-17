On your marks, get set…

Debuting on Saturday, September 2, the global fitness challenge, Hyrox is being introduced to the Dubai fitness world.

If you aren’t aware, Hyrox is a unique competition that challenges athletes to a course of eight workouts, across a distance of eight kilometres.

The challenge is open to all fitness levels and can be completed individually, in doubles or as part of a team of four.

Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event is expected to accommodate over 2,000 people both participants and spectators. The event will also feature food and drinks vendors and of course fun activations.

Nitty Gritty

The event will be led by a set of physical fitness tests that are being held across gyms in Dubai until August 20.

These are free tests that have been designed to give participants an introduction to Hyrox and measure their Hyrox fitness level.

You can check out their socials to find out if your gym offers the tests.

Having launched in Germany back in 2017, Hyrox quickly became a global initiative to promote fitness.

Now being hosted across more than 11 countries and in over 30 different cities, Dubai has just been added to the Hyrox ranks.

This will also be the first time that Hyrox has been hosted in the Middle East which promises to be an exhilarating experience that will bring people together to enjoy Dubai Sports World, according to Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Mahir Julfar.

Registration for the event as well as the physical fitness tests are now open and you can register via hyroxme.com

Hyrox Fitness Challenge, Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Sat Sept 20, races start from 8am. hyroxme.com @hyroxme

Images: Supplied