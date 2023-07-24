The capital will soon host enthralling ground-and-pound action…

Start ‘em young they say, and what better space to apply this to, than sports and fitness?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMMAF (@immafed)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi will stage the IMMAF Youth World Championships at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from August 2 to 5.

The event is held under the umbrella of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation playing host for the second consecutive year.

With hundreds of young professionals from over 46 countries donning their gloves, the championships will see athletes in three categories: Youth C (12-13 years), Youth B (14-15 years), and Youth A (16-17 years).

The Games will also witness strong participation from the UAE national team, who are in their final stages of preparations before stepping into the octagon as strong contenders. The national team will build on their successes from 2022, when they secured numerous medals.

The Youth World Championships highlight the city’s status as a desired platform for international sporting events, including as a pioneer in staging mixed martial arts, a reputation that has gained momentum over the past few years.

Abu Dhabi is well and truly the home of mixed martial arts in the region, with more arm bars, submissions and grapples coming to the capital in the second half of the year. The IMMAF event will be the ideal precursor to UFC 294, with the cream of the sport descending on the Etihad Arena in the third weekend of October.

For more information, visit immaf.org