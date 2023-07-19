This news needs to spread like wildfire…

The British indie duo, Seafret is making their way to the Dubai Opera on Friday, September 15. And tickets are already on sale here and start from Dhs230.

If you aren’t familiar with the pair. Seafret is known for its indie-pop sounds and soulful voices. Hypnotic and transient, Seafret’s music is beautifully melodic in sound.

If you haven’t heard any of their music before, we highly recommend hits like Atlantis, Wildfire and Oceans.

The band was first formed in 2011 after the pair met at an open mic night in Yorkshire. Their first hit Give Me Something was released eight years ago and has amassed over 15 million streams on YouTube.

With close to 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify, their song Atlantis went viral on TikTok and reached over 1.2 billion views. This is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Other performances coming up

The Dubai Opera is going to be full of incredible performances in the coming season. There are already a total of 15 performances that have been announced by the Dubai Opera, and we are most excited about Matteo Bocelli, son of Andrea Bocelli as well at the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet with performances of Swan Lake and Madama Butterfly.

If you’re after something a little more belly ache-inducing, we are also welcoming Indian comedian Vir Das and South African funnyman Trevor Noah.

Seafret, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Friday, September 15, tickets start from Dhs230. dubaiopera.com

Image: Socials