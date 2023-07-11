Sponsored: Get away without leaving the Gulf…

Make your summer getaway one of regal opulence with a brand that is synonymous with luxury and plan your next regional staycation around Raffles Doha, the ultimate summer retreat.

Luxury at its finest

Unbeatable experiences await you when you check-in at the outstanding Raffles Doha. Each guests can look forward to a sumptuous vacation with around-the-clock butler service, ensuring your vacation is one of blissful relaxation.

The tone of the hotel is set the minute you enter the lobby, avant-garde and soaring with a kaleidoscopic ceiling. The lifts are clad with red velvet, and each Urban Suite is a mini palace. The epitome of Arabian splendour awaits at the Urban Suites, where there are vast terraces, gleaming marble bathrooms and of course separate living areas. Other themed suites include the Parisian suite, which emulates the interiors of a Haussmann apartment complete with a private pool and gym.

Eat, sleep, enjoy, repeat

Choose between breakfast in bed or at the seafront L’Artisan. If you’re staying half board, lunch or dinner will be served at one of the lauded restaurants.

No Raffles Hotel is complete without one of its classic cinema rooms. Raffle’s Doha stays true to its luxury with a red velvet room as an ode to the Belle Époque era. The five star facilities include The spa, complete with private suites with inviting in-room spa pools. The menu is complete with hydrotherapy, saunas, a hammam and a steam room, perfect for a pamper day. Elsewhere, guests can enjoy unforgettable experiences like a mixology masterclass, or a Michelin pedigree cooking class.

The details for your perfect stay

The summer retreat package is available until September 30, and rates start from Dhs3,530 per night inclusive of half board dining. If you’d like to upgrade the package to the full board, this is an extra Dhs200 per person.

Romantic staycation packages are available until September 30 and start from Dhs5,050.

raffles.com/doha

Images: Supplied