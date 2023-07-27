The top Dubai chef has nailed it, yet again…

Acclaimed chef Reif Othman opened his first restaurant, Reif Kushiyaki, back in 2019. Since then, the inventive Japanese restaurant, located in Dar Wasl Mall, has been making waves, recognised by the likes of the Michelin Guide and MENA 50 Best. The homegrown kushiyaki restaurant has since expanded with two more branches in Dubai and opened an outpost in Cairo last year, with future plans to open in Doha.

Now, chef Reif is back to win the hearts (and stomachs) of Dubai diners once more, this time with an unconventional Korean restaurant, Hoe Lee Kow, located in Dubai Hills Business Park.

Team What’s On jumped at the chance to go and check it out, here’s a look inside:

The design is minimalistic with playful nods to Korean culture including traditional masks, clothing, and decorative fans. There’s also a sleek bar that will soon be licensed and serving thirst-quenching cocktails that will make you say hoe lee kow.

Onto the food, to start we recommend the Jeju scallops (Dhs96), Reif fried chicken (Dhs48), and corn croquettes (Dhs46). Next up, the grilled ori gogi (Dhs168) is a show-stopper dish with Irish duck breast served in an unconventional Korean BBQ style.

The winner among the desserts, in our eyes, is the Bingsu strawberry cheesecake (Dhs60). You won’t regret a single second.

“Hoe Lee Kow was born from my years of travelling and learning all about different cultures, foods, ingredients and tastes,” Reif added.

“As a newbie to Korean cuisine, it has been a daring risk to open a non-traditional Korean BBQ venue, which is wholeheartedly my interpretation of what Korean cuisine is, from a big Korean BBQ lover. After all, it’s what I do best, putting my own unconventional twist to everything I do.”

It is also worth noting that Hoe Lee Kow is currently in soft opening, operating with a limited menu and with an impending alcohol license. The restaurant will officially open in September.

Hoe Lee Kow, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 4, Dubai. Soft opening 6pm to 11pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am Saturday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 255 5142. @hlkbyreif