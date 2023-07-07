The UEFA Champions League winners’ coveted treble docks in Abu Dhabi this October…

Abu Dhabi, if you thought you were done basking in the glow of Man City’s unprecedented dominance of European football, think again.

Like winning three trophies wasn’t reason enough for you to celebrate until next year, the club is set to hit the road on a newly announced ‘Treble Trophy Tour’. Most importantly, it has just been announced that Abu Dhabi will play host to the champions’ silverware from October 5 to 8 – that’s only three months away!

The global Treble Trophy Tour will kick off in Manchester later this month, with the Premier League trophy, FA Cup and the big kahuna – the UEFA Champions League trophy – also making their way through Japan, Europe, Oceania, the US and South America.

During the three-day stint in Abu Dhabi, in addition to seeing coveted silverware in the flesh, there will be plenty more for fans to look forward to. Football fans will also be able to access a range of activities including match screenings, exciting activations and visits from club legends and its mascot Moonchester, in addition to visits to Official Supporter Club branches and Cityzens Giving projects.

For newcomers joining the Man City army, Abu Dhabi’s association with Manchester City FC dates back almost fifteen years to the day, with Abu Dhabi United Group Investment, founded by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan propelling the English club to gargantuan heights since. The team play home games at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, which has been planned for a £300 million expansion and upgrade.

mancity.com/trebletrophytour