The scheme aims to construct four bridges to reduce peak traffic commute time…

There may soon be an answer to our traffic woes. A major road project undertaken by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to reduce travel time between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. With a budget of Dhs374 million, the Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project will construct four bridges, spanning 3,000 meters and capable of carrying an average of 17,600 vehicles per hour.

In a statement, Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, comments: ”This project is part of a larger initiative to improve the Garn Al Sabkha Street corridor, which connects Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads. The goal of the scheme will be to ensure a smooth flow of traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street and Al Asayel Street.

The first bridge will be 960 meters long, at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Sreet and Al Asayel Street. The two-lane bridge will handle 8,000 vehicles every hour in both directions. The construction is expected to reduce travel time by 70 per cent for vehicles from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port to seven minutes from 21 minutes.

Towards Sharjah

The second bridge will run from Garn Al Sabkha Street westwards towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road northwards, heading toward Al Qusais and Sharjah. It will have two lanes and span 660 meters. The bridge will handle 3,200 vehicles per hour and motorists travelling to Al Qusais and Sharjah through this route can expect a 40 per cent reduction in transit time – from 20 minutes to 12 minutes – during peak hours.

Towards Expo City

“The third is a two-lane 700 metres bridge to streamline the traffic flow and eliminate the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading northward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. The bridge can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour,” said Al Tayer. Towards Dubai Production City The fourth is a two-lane bridge spanning 680 metres that aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Dubai Production City. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Along with the bridges, the project will include roadworks like street lighting, traffic signals and systems, rainwater drainage, and irrigation networks spanning 7km.

The expected date of completion has not been announced.

Images: Unsplash