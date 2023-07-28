Summertime lovin’…..

It’s a new month, and all we can think about is how time flies by….we’re already halfway through 2023. For all of you who are in Dubai this summer and looking for some fun indoor and outdoor activities to do alone, with friends or with the whole family.

So gather your gang, and check out some of these fun things- from a Martin Scorsese retrospective showcase to creating crazy shakes at Black Tap, read on for 8 fun things to do in Dubai in August.

Treat yourself to Armani/Spa’s pampering bundle

Chase zen with this rejuvenating four-in-one package at Armani/Spa that includes a cleansing thermal bath, a 25-minute spa treatment, and a bento box lunch accompanied by fresh juice. The deal also comes with free access to the hotel’s pool and terrace facilities. The spa offer is Dhs380 per person; upgrading to a 50 or 60-minute spa treatment costs Dhs580 and Dhs690, respectively.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 9am to 10pm, weekdays until August 31, from Dhs380. Tel: (0)4 888 3888. armanihotels.com

Watch Martin Scorsese classics on the big screen at Cinema Akil

Take a trip down memory lane, to film-lovers paradise Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, now showing: a series of films from iconic director, Martin Scorsese. Watch this master of the silver screen ply his craft in movies such as Taxi Driver (1976), Raging Bull (1980), Goodfellas (1990), The Age of Innocence (1993), Gangs of New York (2002) and more. Ticket price is Dhs56.50 per person.

Cinema Akil, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue, dates and timings vary, Dhs56.50. Tel: (058) 909 7798. cinemaakil.com

Tuesdays in August: Say cheese to a suave night out at Address Grand Creek

For the more sophisticated soiree set, The Restaurant at Address Grand Creek offers a weekly cheese and wine night. Every Tuesday, guests can enjoy a two-hour slot with music, a range of specially curated cheese and charcuterie boards, all paired with a selection of vino. Packages start at Dhs195 for six kinds of cheese and free-flow wine. A non-alcoholic package is available at a rate of Dhs165 per person.

Address Grand Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Tuesdays, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 275 8888. addresshotels.com

Fridays in August: Take the kids shake-making at Black Tap

This summer, burger supremos and creators of the CrazyShake, Black Tap are running a Friday masterclass for children to learn the secrets behind their famously gargantuan shakes. Led by Black Tap experts, kids will be able to customise their drink with fun toppings such as gummies, marshmallows and cookies. The class is priced at Dhs99, inclusive of a meal.

Black Tap, every Friday, across several locations, Dhs99. @blacktapdubai

Throughout August: Take a walk (seat) on the Wild Wadi slide

Yes, the hugely popular family waterpark destination is back after planned renovations. Reopening its doors in June, the park is operating its full range of aquatic gymnastic rides and attractions. UAE residents can get the day pass for Dhs215 or upgrade to a combo with an all-you-can-eat offer for Dhs290 per person.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah 3, daily 10am to 6pm, from Dhs215. Tel: (800) 323232 wildwadi.com

Until August 24: Camp in the rainforest at The Green Planet

Got a houseful of mini David Attenboroughs? Enrol your kids in an eco-friendly summer camp experience at The Green Planet. The indoor tropical rainforest is home to over 3,000 plants and animals, allowing kids to explore topics like habitats, extinction and conservation through workshops, interactive games and crafts. Camp price starts from Dhs200 per day or Dhs650 for a week (four days).

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai Mon to Thurs, until Aug 24, from Dhs200. thegreenplanetdubai.com

Throughout August: Share tea like a local at Atlantis The Royal

Indulge in homemade Arabic sweets and treats at The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal. The Emirati afternoon tea experience offers an extensive selection of Arabic pastries – from the traditional date syrup-coated luqaimat to rich spongy cardamom sago, chocolate baklawa and other luxury desserts. The afternoon tea experience costs Dhs440 for two people.

The Royal Tearoom, Atlantis The Royal, The Palm Jumeirah, daily 2pm to 5pm, Dhs440 for two. Tel: (0)4 426 3000. atlantis.com

Until August 27: Plan a family day out at Modesh World

The 23rd edition of children’s edutainment extravaganza Modesh World once again features a bunch of AC-cooled fun. With themed games and activities, an ice cream museum, a Gamefy zone and a variety of workshops and tournaments to participate in. Visit Modesh World at Halls 3 to 8 of the DWTC Exhibition Centre and is free to enter.

Modesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre Exhibition Centre, 10am to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, until August 27, free. @mymodesh

