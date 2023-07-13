Sponsored: Foodies, look no further than the ‘Destination of Exceptional Taste’…

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai is hosting irresistible summer offerings from unlimited sushi to ladies’ nights.

The hotel was recently named TripAdvisor’s best hotel in the Middle East and is also the world’s tallest five-star hotel.

Here are 4 sizzling summer offers at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai to book right now:

Izakaya

Chopsticks at the ready…Tuesdays at the popular Japanese spot, Izakaya, are well-spent with unlimited sushi and free-flowing bubbly. From 6pm to midnight, foodies can indulge with packages priced at Dhs195 for unlimited sushi and Dhs300 for unlimited sushi and two hours of bubbly and selected cocktails.

Tong Thai

On Wednesdays, Tong Thai showcases the best of Thai street food with High So, expect unlimited favourites like green curry and dumplings, and two hours of house beverages for Dhs300 (Dhs195 soft).

Vault

There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Vault on Tuesdays. From 5pm until midnight, walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ 72nd-floor nightclub and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

Prime68

Prime68 is known for two main things, succulent Prime steaks and panoramic views across the city. Its weekly brunch is your chance to enjoy both of those and more. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, the brunch is priced at Dhs245 per person including soft beverages, Dhs395 per person including house beverages and sparkling wine.

How to book

To make a reservation contact +971(0) 4 414 3000 or visit: marriott.com

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel:(0) 4 414 3000. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai

Images: Provided