Where to find super-sized Yorkshire puddings, golden roasties, glistening gravy and more…

Some would argue that there’s nothing quite like a traditional roast dinner to complete your weekend, and plenty of Abu Dhabi restaurants would agree, serving up some awesome versions of the humble roast with all the trimmings.

Here are 9 spots for the best Sunday Roast in Abu Dhabi

Central

Where: Yas Waterfront

The new roast ‘n’ roll Sunday lunch at Central from the F&B powerhouse Solutions Leisure pairs its roast dinner offerings with live music between 1pm and 4pm. There’s your typical choice of protein – beef, chicken, lamb or vegetarian – served with all the proper trimmings, and washed down with one house drink. Meanwhile, kids enjoy the same but a smaller version, plus Dhs30 gaming credit to play on the venue’s arcade games.

Central, Yas Waterfront, Sun noon to 10pm, Dhs125 with one house drink, Dhs75 for kids with one soft drink and gaming credit. Tel: (0)4 423 8311. @central_uae

Appaloosa

Where: Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

This fun sports bar in Marriott Hotel Al Forsan offers a really affordable Sunday roast in Abu Dhabi, which explains why it regularly draws a crowd. Expect a humble plate of Sunday’s finest with your choice of beef or chicken alongside all the trimmings and one house drink for just Dhs99. Can’t knock it.

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)2 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Lock Stock & Barrel

Where: Yas Waterfront

Those Solutions Leisure guys love teaming up roast dinners with live music, so much so that their Lock Stock Sunday lunch promises a bit more of the same. At ‘Roast That Rocks’, local hero Jay Bellamy performs live from 5pm to 8pm, while Sunday roast is served from 2pm to 10pm. Yorkshire pudding die-hard fans should really bookmark this venue, which offers unlimited Yorkshire puddings, a newly-launched roast in a Yorkshire wrap, or a full-blown roast dinner all cradled within a giant Yorkshire pud.

Lock, Stock & Barrel Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterfront, Sun 2pm to 10pm (live music 5pm to 10pm), Dhs120 for unlimited Yorkshire puddings or a roast with one house drink; Dhs90 for a Yorkshire pudding wrap. Tel: (0)4 423 8308. lsbabudhabi.com

The Sportsman’s Arms

Where: Zayed Sports City

The Sportsman’s Arms, an unfussy pub at the International Tennis Centre, is one of area’s most quietly excellent sports bars for all things drinking and eating, but at weekends it really comes into its own. It’s ideal for sports fans who pair their roast lunch – chicken, beef or lamb served with sky-high Yorkshire pubs, mixed vegetables and lashings of gravy – with live screenings of the day’s top sporting action.

The Sportsman’s Arms, Zayed Sports City, Fri to Sun noon to 10.30pm, from Dhs85. Tel: (0)2 447 1066.

Oak Room

Where: The Abu Dhabi Edition

Oak Room is a stylish gastropub serving a truly epic Sunday roast in Abu Dhabi. The beef striploin is the go-to choice, as it’s the perfect match to the multitude of sharing sides, including Yorkshires, cauliflower cheese, roast potatoes, green beans, roasted root vegetables, and liberal servings of gravy. Also included in the package: kale salads, beef tartare, house-made ricotta and a selection of wonderful sharing desserts.

Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Sun 12.30pm to 5pm (three-hour window), Dhs285 with soft drinks, Dhs385 with house drinks, Dhs485 with bubbly. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. oakroomabudhabi.com

West To West Kitchen

Where: Al Bzaymi Street

Here’s a pairing we never thought we’d say: a West to West Kitchen interpretation of a traditional Sunday lunch. Yes, the What’s On Award-winning West African and West Indies hangout has set its sights on recreating our favourite Sunday staple. Your ‘joint options’ include roast chicken and roast lamb and sides of jollof rice, rice and peas, mac ‘n’ cheese, roast potatoes and plantains. The additional trimmings provided are Yorkshire puddings, roast vegetables and West to West gravy, and if you want to close out the meal on a sweet note, there’s sticky toffee pudding with date sauce.

West To West Kitchen, Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Sun 3pm to 11pm, Dhs79 with one meat main, one side and all the trimmings. Tel: (0)2 671 9119. @westtowestkitchen

Aqua

Where: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah

Can a hotel all-day dining restaurant do a good Sunday roast? The answer is yes, as long as you head to Aqua at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Chef Jaka takes the lead every Sunday lunch, carving up a range of meats and roasted poultry served with roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Aqua, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah, Sun 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs215 with soft drinks, Dhs265 with house drinks. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Hickory’s Restaurant & Bar

Where: Yas Links

Sunday roasts and countryside golf clubs go together about as well as roast potatoes and gravy. To enjoy that wholesome family-fun feeling, head to Hickory’s at Yas Links Abu Dhabi golf club, which serves up a delicious Sunday carvery with succulent meats, such as slow-cooked lamb or roasted chicken, with views looking out towards the pristine fairways.

Hickory’s Restaurant & Bar, Yas Links, Sun 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs120 with soft drinks, Dhs220 with house drinks, Dhs60 for children up to six years. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @hickorys.yaslinks

The Captain’s Arms

Where: Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

The Sunday roasts at The Captain’s Arms are a no-nonsense plate of roast beef sirloin or roast lamb, accompanied by roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, glazed carrots and parsnips. It’s washed down with one house drink.

The Captain’s Arms, Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, noon to 8pm, Dhs120 with one house drink. Tel: (0)56 688 5361. lemeridienvillageexperience.com/captainsarms

Images: Supplied