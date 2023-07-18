Sponsored: Unforgettable moments with friends and family await this Dubai Summer Surprises…

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is in full swing and there are plenty of unmissable activities to keep you entertained all summer long. From live concerts to shopping and dining deals, and chances to win huge prizes, there’s something for everybody to enjoy.

So, What’s On the agenda?

Beat the Heat

Too hot to party outside? Get together with friends and live it up at DSS’s Beat the Heat musical festival. The upcoming show features Egyptian band Cairokee and Palestinian-Jordanian rapper El Far3i on Saturday, July 22, at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. Prices start from Dhs160, purchase tickets here. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Find family fun at Modesh World

The whole family will enjoy spending time at Modesh World where plenty of fun activities await. There will also be plenty of huge surprises around every corner from musical performances and dance parties to thrilling rides and stimulating games.

Movie Magic is in the air

For film buffs, no summer is complete without the latest flicks. Reel Cinemas’ month-long celebration of the silver screen, Movie Magic, is packed full of exciting activities. Filmgoers at Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Spring Souk are set to be thrilled by action both on and off the screen

A new reason to shop every day

Make the most of the DSS Sales Season and enjoy up to 75 per cent off at over 800 brands across 3,500 outlets. Need more reasons to shop? There’s a new deal every day with the DSS Daily Surprises, and from Monday to Thursday until August 6, you could be one of the 10 lucky winners of a shopping voucher worth Dhs500.

Sign up to Al Shaya’s loyalty programme AURA before you shop this weekend from July 21 to 23 as members receive triple points when shopping five items or more from over 70 AURA brands such as H&M, Bath & Body Works, Shake Shack and many more. Each shopper will enter into a prize draw where five lucky winners will each win one million AURA points, worth a whopping Dhs20,000 each.

Planning a shopping spree at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira or City Centre Mirdif? Use the SHARE app to scan your receipts for instant points. All receipts scanned before July 23 will receive up to 40 times the SHARE reward points across certain categories.

At Dubai Festival City, spend over Dhs300 to stand a chance to win one million Blue Rewards points weekly with the app. The weekly drawer runs until September 3.

