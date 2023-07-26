Sponsored: Getaway to one of the world’s chicest destinations, without entering international waters…

An adults-only resort, complete with French-inspired cuisine, nightlife to boot and the expanse of the blue ocean coupled with stunning swimming pools, Côte d’Azur Monaco is now officially welcoming guests. Hop aboard a stunning boat ride and get ready for a 30-minute ride where your final destination is an island full of sun-worshipping party people.

Just five kilometres away from mainland Dubai, Côte d’Azur Monaco is the perfect escape for anybody looking to enjoy that quintessential European summer without leaving the UAE.

An experience you deserve

Upon arrival at the island, disembark from your boat and absorb the glory that is the pristine private coastline. The expansive centre-stage pool and the brightly designed hotel beckons, with inviting sun loungers speckled around the island inviting you for sun-drenched days.

But first – check in. The hotel is a short walk from the docks.

After check-in, it’s time to check out your room. Deluxe rooms are ideal for solo travellers, couples or you and your bestie. Premiere rooms are designed for those looking for a more elevated experience, each room style is complete with private balconies and a full lounge suite overlooking the glistening ocean or the refreshing pool.

The Monaco suites are designed for the jetsetter, offering a total VIP experience. Furnished with a stand-alone bathtub and separate entertainment and living space complete with a bar, this is the ultimate party pad.

Let the fun and frolicking begin

Make no mistake, while you can sip pretty by the water and chill out, this island is one for the partiers, the ravers and the non-stop poolside festival lovers. With a Champagne Bar, the viral raining street, and DJs dropping the freshest tunes for to keep the vibes going – endless fun awaits at Côte d’Azur Monaco.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, The Heart of Europe, World Islands, pickup from Dubai Canal Marine Station, strictly 18+, from Dhs499. Tel: (0)55 226 9353, thoe-hotels.com @thoehotels_monacodubai

Images: Supplied