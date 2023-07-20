Sponsored: And it promises an unforgettable nightlife experience and unrivalled entertainment…

Party people, it’s time to dig out your dancing shoes – there’s a hot new club in Dubai with the coolest new name: welcome to ICY Dubai.

Located in the Fairmont Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, ICY Dubai promises to be the ultimate indoor place to party this summer. Welcoming guests from Thursday to Saturday each week, this sleek new club has your next night out sorted.

With state-of-the-art facilities, and an upscale sophisticated feel, you can expect a regular rotation of resident DJs spinning only the best tunes. If that doesn’t have you messaging your crew ASAP, then perhaps knowing that there’s free drinks for ladies will? Head down as doors open at 10pm, and you’ll be treated to three-hours of free-flowing selected drinks until 1am. Best of all, it’s available every day of opening, so you can party your way into the early hours without spending a dirham.

Spread over a sprawling 8,000 square metres, this lavish new hotspot has a futuristic feel, with two bars brightly lit by neon lights and VIP booths surrounding the space where groups of guests can gather on smart black suede sofas and leather stools. For the ultimate night out, there’s a VVIP private room where you can party in total privacy.

The wow-factor begins even before you enter, with an oh-so-Instagrammable entrance of bright lights where few guests will be able to resist snapping their next grid shot. Once inside, the high-spec tech continues, with a a jaw dropping 36 square metre screen creating a show of lights, projection, and textures.

And of course, the sights will be complimented by an epic sound system, ensuring when the beat drops you feel it as well as hearing it.

Themed nights will include an evening that’s all about the base with melodic house and techno music dictating the tempo; and an R&B and hip-hop night where you can dance the night away to the biggest commercial sounds.

ICY Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 4am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)56 409 3333, @icydubai, icydubai.com