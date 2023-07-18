Looking to escape the summer heat with a quick getaway? If you’re a fan of the great outdoors, Oman’s khareef season should be at the top of your travel bucket list.

From June to September, khareef season, also known as monsoon season, is one of the best times for waterfalls, scenic drives, hiking, kayaking, lush green landscapes, and exploring Oman’s incredible natural features. Just a two-hour flight (or a 12-hour drive) from Dubai, Salalah has it all.

From sandy beaches to gushing waterfalls, green mountains to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the historical city is bursting with things to see and do, come rain or shine.

Check-in