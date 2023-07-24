Looking for a family-friendly pool day that the grown-ups and little ones will both love?

Say hello to Twiggy Family: a new family-friendly beach club from the masterminds behind Dubai’s adult-only beach club, Twiggy by La Cantine. Also located within the Park Hyatt Dubai, Twiggy Family has taken over the hotel’s Al Porto lagoon, with a stunning 100-metre pool that stretches around the Dubai Creek Marina.

Here’s a look at what happened when the What’s On juniors went to check it out:

Daycation goals…

Open daily from 9am to sunset, Twiggy Family is priced at Dhs200 on weekdays, Dhs250 on weekends, and for children, it’s Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs125 on weekends. Children under five years can enter free of charge.

As well as the luxurious lagoon lined by sunbeds, there’s a fun splash pad, play area, inflatables, a refreshing pool menu, a bar, and a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant.

Of course, no pool day is complete without a relaxing lunch and Twiggy Family will not disappoint with its simple Italian dishes and Mediterranean essentials, from salads to pizzas, seafood to pasta. Plus, the children’s menu will keep even the fussiest of little ones fueled for a fun day in the sun with dishes including grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato penne pasta, and ice cream with sprinkles.

With the same Riviera-inspired look and feel as the original Twiggy, it’s clear that Rikas Group knows what it takes to run a successful beach club, with other recent openings including Tagomago and Kyma.

To make a reservation, contact (0)4 602 1105 or visit: twiggy.ae

Twiggy Family, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek. Daily, 9am to sunset. Dhs200 (weekdays), Dhs250 (weekends), and from Dhs100 (children). Children under five years old go free. Tel:(0)4 602 1105. @twiggyfamilydxb