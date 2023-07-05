The mountains are calling, and you must go…

Outdoor enthusiasts, get set for your next high-altitude adventure in the UAE’s own adventure capital, Ras Al Khaimah. RAK Leisure (RAKL) brings you updated summer hours and discounts to savour on its popular Jais Flight and Jais Sledder Experiences.

Jais Adventure Parks will remain open throughout the peak of the UAE summer, so adventure seekers can satiate the tallest of their adventuring ambitions through a series of attractive experiences. You can enjoy a full 20 per cent off the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, and 10 per cent off the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, while also enjoying the Jais Sky Tour.

From July until September 15, Jais Flight and the rush-inducing Jais Sky Tour will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm, so people can continue to enjoy cooler temperatures in the mountains. The Jais Sledder will operate Tuesday to Sunday, from 1pm to 7pm on weekdays and from 11am to 7pm on weekends.

Jais Adventure Parks visitors will be able to satiate their appetites for both adventure and world cuisines at the UAE’s highest restaurant, 1484 by Puro, who along with Puro Express will operate Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm. Delectable desserts will also be on offer at SYR.UP by Puro, Tuesdays to Sundays from 9am to 9pm.

Located at the highest peak of the breathtaking Ras Al Khaimah mountains, RAK Leisure was established in 2014 and operates Jais Adventure Parks, one of the UAE’s most iconic tourism destinations. Additionally, it houses attractions such as the Jais Adventure Park, the world’s longest zip line, Jais Flight, the region’s longest toboggan ride, Jais Sledder, Jais Via Ferrata, Jais Sky Room and Jais Sky Tour.

Ras Al Khaimah’s growing status as the adventure capital of the UAE continues to gain momentum, with unique thrills on offer for the adventurer in you. Whether you want to channel your inner Rambo at the world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, or gallop across the majestic red dunes on fine Arabian bred horses – the emirate has something for everyone.