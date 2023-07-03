Say Howdy to the All-American holiday…

How is the 4th of July just around the corner? Either way, we are excited about the Independence Day celebrations. The UAE is a melting pot of culture and there are some wonderful All-American venues that are celebrating the 4th of July.

Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a rodeo of fun this 4th of July in the UAE.

Here are 5 wonderful ways to celebrate the 4th of July in the UAE.

Dubai

Claw BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLAW BBQ The Palm (@clawbbqthepalm)

There is a lineup of festive American activities at Claw BBQ at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah on the 4th of July. A four-day-long celebration that is guaranteed to get rowdy. Start your celebrations with the All-American Saturday Brunch on July 1 from 12.30pm to 4pm starting from Dhs299 per person. Carry on the celebrations with a special 4th of July menu where you can enjoy a barbecue feat platter for just Dhs249. Think ribs, brisket, sausages and more. Play some pool, shoot some hoops and have four days of good ol’ American fun.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Palm Jumeirah, July 1 to July 4. Tel: (0)4 230 0054 @clawbbqthepalm

Emmy Squared

A slice of the American culture here in the UAE awaits at Emmy Squared. This 4th of July the pizzeria is offering guests an all-American family dinner that features pizzas and burgers for just Dhs300 per couple. The menu includes of choice of two appetisers, two salads, two pizzas, and two burgers as well as four soft drinks and two make-your-own sundaes.

Emmy Squared, locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, offer valid on July 4 from 7pm onwards, Dhs300 for two. @emmysquareduae

Rodeo Drive Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodeo Drive Dubai (@rodeodrivedubai)



This 4th of July, head to the Rodeo Drive in Dubai for an unforgettable night of fun. With a live band singing all the American classics, a beer pong competition to test your accuracy and of course a mechanical bull – where else would you want to be this Independence Day? Saddle up and ride in with incredible happy hour deals, where drinks start from as little as Dhs29.

Rodeo Drive Dubai, Next to White Crown Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, open daily from 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 899 399 @rodeodrivedubai

Weslodge Saloon

Weslodge Saloon in Business Bay is putting on a meaty spread this 4th of July. Nothing beats a proper festive cookout, and if you can’t have one in your backyard then head down to Weslodge Saloon for a three-course feast including beef tartare, slow-braised short ribs served with mashed potatoes, and onion grits there’s even fried chicken with that perfect southern taste. End the nostalgic meal with apple pie or a classic cheesecake.

Weslodge Saloon, Business Bay, Mon July 3 to Sun July 9 from 5.30pm, Dhs245 for three courses per person. Tel: (0)54 509 3025 weslodge.ae

Abu Dhabi

La Cava, Rosewood

The American Collection at La Cava celebrates all the grapes from the land of stars and stripes. Gather your friends and family for a patriotic journey through American wine. Paired with a selection of cheeses and cold cuts the evening promises two hours of unlimited American wine.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tue July 4 to Sun July 9 from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs259 per person. Tel: (0)2 813 5550 rosewoodhotels.com

Images: Supplied