The EK PJ is now here…

Yes, you read that right, as if the World’s Best airline couldn’t get any more luxe – Emirates has just announced that travellers can now fly with the luxury and comfort of a private jet. The on-demand regional charter service will start with short-haul trips that will travel in the GCC with flights in Dubai departing from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Take off in a new kind of luxury

The Emirates private jet is operated by a Phemon 100 twin-engine plane. The jet will allow customers to fly within and outside the Emirates Airlines network. That means there are quick turnaround points in Saudi, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, as well as flights internally in the UAE. The flight can only seat up to four guests so make sure you choose your friends wisely.

Travellers will be provided will a hamper of light bits and refreshments for the flight. The luggage allowance includes one medium-sized bag with a maximum weight of 15 kilograms and a carry-on bag. If you have special requests naturally at this level of luxury they should be catered to by a travel agent.

Miles above the rest

As expected the service with be luxurious and have the highest level of flexibility for travellers with busy schedules. This includes a hassle-free ground experience. If you’re flying out of Dubai you will be able to use the Emirates Chauffeur Drive Services to transport you from Al Maktoum Airport.

There will be a dedicated representative to support you through the airport journey, limiting wait time. If the terminal has a VIP lounge, guests will be escorted from arrival to a VIP clearance at customs and immigration by private service terminal partners.

You can book your private jet experience through your preferred travel agent or by contacting eejet@emirates.com

emirates.com

Images: Emirates