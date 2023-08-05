Sponsored: Dishes from around the world right here in Dubai…

Get ready to make the most out of the remainder of the summer, as Jumeirah Restaurants are presenting an incredible array of summer dining deals to see you through the coming weeks.

There are five different cuisines to choose from across eight different venues, which means even the most discerning palette will be satisfied when they tuck in this summer.

Set menus for the summer means that at any one of these venues, you can experience the best that each restaurant has to offer for less. For Dhs120 per person, you’ll get a three-course meal and one soft beverage, or a two-course meal and two soft beverages. While Dhs150 per person is inclusive of of a three-course meal and one house drink, or a two-course meal and two house drinks.

Here are all the restaurants taking part…

The Noodle House

A quintessential dining destination in the hearts of many Dubai residents, The Noodle House is a consistent classic that offers up a range of authentic Asian dishes with a modern twist.

The menu includes a diverse range of Southeast Asian dishes including Korean fried chicken wings, or cauliflower baos. For main course, enjoy the classic nasi goreng, or pad Thai. No meal is complete without dessert, and with the set menu, sweet treats on offer include Thai mango sticky rice and banana turon.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat, City Walk, Nakheel Mall and JBR, timings vary. Tel: 800 323232 restaurants@jumeirah.com @thenoodlehousedxb

The Bolt Hole

This family-friendly neighbourhood eatery is offering up a carefully curated menu featuring dishes like the vegan ceviche (highly recommend) or cured salmon. While for mains you can enjoy Mamma’s green curry or the grilled chicken ALT wrap and fettuccine. Be sure to space for their rum baba to conclude things on a sweet note.

The Bolt Hole, Villanova, Mon to Fri 3pm to 10.30pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 10.30pm. Tel: 800 323232 restaurants@jumeirah.com @theboltholedubai

Hillhouse Brasserie

Located in the heart of Dubai Hills Golf Club, this all-day eatery serves up a menu of artisanal food with an ambience that is buzzing with family happiness. The set menu features fish croquettes, while mains you can delight in slow-braised beef rigatoni or the Hillhouse vol-au-vent. Round out your experience with a raspberry and white chocolate Eton mess or Sony’s pina colada.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills Golf Club, available daily from 12pm to 10.30pm.Tel: 800 323232 restaurants@jumeirah.com @hillhousedubai

Trattoria

Nestled on the waters of Souk Madinat, Trattoria is an authentic Italian that invites guests to take in the scenes of the Madinat while making the most of the set menu that features authentic and rustic Italian dishes. We’re talking Panzanella Toscana and Fritto di gamberi e calamari. Mains are Italian home comforts such as penne arrabbiata, or pizza bufalina. No Italian feast is complete without dessert – that means tiramisu and of course panna cotta alla vanigila e cioccolato bianco.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat, available Mon to Fri 5pm to 11pm and Sat to Sun 12pm to 11pm. Tel: 800 323232 restaurants@jumeirah.com @trattoriadubai

Boaz

Take a trip to Istanbul without leaving Dubai at Boaz with unmatched flavours and iconic dishes right from Turkey. At this relaxed City Walk eatery, diners can tuck into starters such as chicken tombik or chicken kofte. End the journey the likes of stlac or kagit helva.

Boaz, City Walk, available Sun to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri to Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 385 4482 restaurants@jumeirah.com @boazdubai

