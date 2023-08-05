Sponsored: Back-to-school offers, concerts and more…

Dubai Summer Surprises means there is a never-ending list of fun things to do for families and this August is no different. From concerts to deals, chances to win and much more…

Here are 5 events to check out this DSS in August

Back to School shopping deals

Shop for electronic school supplies for great deals at Jumbo Electronics or jumbo.ae where spending Dhs1,000 or more you a chance to a win a laptop (every day until September 3), and Dhs25,000 for school fees. Expect discounts on selected laptop, tech gifts and unbeatable offers on certain debit and credit cards.

Pan Home is offering a scholarship worth Dhs30,000 towards school fees at its stores or online with discounts up to 70 per cent on its Back to School collection available until August 31.

Until September 15, shop at Emax to unlock the GenZ Student Privilege Card for exclusive prices instantly on laptops. There’s convenient installment plans on purchases, plus Dhs100 vouchers and gift worth up to Dhs500.

Home Fest with Home Centre

Thinking of sprucing up your home? From August 7 to 13, Home Centre in Dubai is offering the chance for six shoppers to win a room renovation worth Dhs10,000 with two lucky winners standing a chance to win the grand prize worth Dhs20,000 each. To qualify, spend Dhs1,000+ at the store.

DSS Lucky Receipt

Shoppers who send Dhs300 at participating brands from August 7 to 16 stand a chance to win incredible prizes every day.

Spend Dhs300 at participating brands from August 7 to 16 to win incredible prizes every day. Over 10 days, 100 winners will take home Apple watches, luxury watches, luxe fragrances, diamond necklaces, Dyson vacuums, air fryers, dining sets, Kikaboo baby travel strollers and home accessories. Shop now at Emax, Jawhara, Sharaf DG, The Watch House, Eros, Virgin MegaStore, Home Box, Mom Store, OC Home and Arabian Oud.

Beat the Heat Concert

Beat the Heat brings some huge musical sensations to The Agenda at Dubai Media City. On August 12, Egyptian fusion band Sharmoofers and Jordanian indie band Autostrad take to the stage. Doors open at 6.30pm ahead of an 8.30pm performance, with tickets priced from Dhs160. Book now.

Kids go free

DSS equals big savings on staycations and attractions with plenty of brilliant spots to choose from. Your staycation options include Atlantis the Palm, Address Sky View, Marriott Palm Jumeirah and more. On the attraction front, little ones enter for free at Expo City Dubai, Sky Views Observatory, The Dubai Balloon, The View at The Palm, Aya and more.

For more information, visit mydss.ae