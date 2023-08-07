How quickly the weeks go by. We’re in August, and no better way to start the month off than with a weekend…

Friday, August 4

Have an ice weekend, ladies

Image: What’s on archive

Ladies in Abu Dhabi lace up a pair of skates and enjoy the evening at Zayed Sports City’s ice rink, leaving a long week of work stresses and sapping summer commutes in their wake. Glide over the ice, and let your worries do the melting away.

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Dhs105. 5pm – 7pm & 7:30pm – 9:30pm, Friday. Tel: 0(2) 403 4333, @zayedsportscity

Enjoy dinner and unbeatable savings to boot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Abu Dhabi (@stregisabudhabi)

Image: Instagram

With a plethora of aromatic stations and a vast selection of regional delicacies beckoning, taste the best of international cuisine at The Terrace on the Corniche. On the ground level of the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, you can pick from either the stunning ambience of the main dining room, or al fresco bliss at their garden terrace and bar. And to sweeten your evening, a couple of quick clicks on the More Cravings app will get you a 2-for-1 on soft beverage brunch packages and a full 20 per cent off your total bill.

The Terrace on the Corniche, St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 694 4553, @stregisabudhabi

Saturday, August 5

Wish Paul a happy 20th birthday

Image: supplied

If you’ve lived in the capital for a while, odds are you’ve enjoyed breakfast at Paul’s at least once. An ideal spot for a quick catchup, mid-day pick me up or weekend breakfast indulgence, this renowned French casual dining spot is introducing diners to a new F&B menu to mark its twentieth anniversary. Brunch fans are also in luck, because Paul has officially entered the mix. Specials include the Salmon Croll drizzled with signature hollandaise sauce and garnished with crispy crushed onions. But if you feel like kicking your day off with a good ol’ burger, you can try the all new Brunch Burger, served in Paul’s signature potato bun. Rounding off the brunch menu are Halloumi Pesto Quinoa and the Shrimp Burrata, amid other options.

Paul, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi. 9am – 11:30pm, Sun-Thu, 9am – 12am, Fri & Sat. Tel: (0) 2 645 2337, @paularabia

Embrace tranquility at Anjana Spa

Leave the rigours of the week that was far behind, when you step into the Anjana Spa at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Turkish hospitality and Moroccan aesthetics at their finest welcome you to opulent rejuvenation. Luxurious facilities, star service and natural ingredients, oils and aromas make this an experience to savour, come this weekend. Lastly, blow off some steam at the jacuzzi, dive into relaxation in the pool or cool off at the capital’s first snow room, all free of charge.

Anjana Spa, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.Tel: (0) 2 492 2222, @anjanaspa.saadiyat

Delightful dining awaits at Parker’s

Image: supplied

If it seems like we’re referencing the weather a lot lately, its because we are. But like we always believe, scorchers do not equal downers in the What’s On world. Arrive at Parker’s this weekend and enjoy a spattering of streetfood with a twist. Flavour welcomes you in droves as you enjoy dishes like their signature Mac and Cheetos, or feel like a refreshing summer beverage.

Parker’s, Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi. 8:30am – 11:30pm, daily. Tel: (0) 50 136 9166, @parkers

Sunday, August 6

No free lunch? We think not

Image: supplied

Punjab Grill turns two this month, and if you’re celebrating your birthday also, get set for a deliciously royal treat. The Michelin-select Indian restaurant will celebrate its Dubai outlet’s second birthday on August 15, but celebrations will last all month. Birthday boys and girls, you can pick any of their set menus, completely on the house. With options like the Chef’s Tasting Menu, Business Lunch Menu, the divine Golden Hour Menu, or the lavish Brunch Menu, you’re spoiled for choice. The only condition is, you’ll need to dine with a plus one who pays regular price.

Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi. 12:30pm – 12am, daily. Tel: (0) 2 449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Half the price, all the adventure

Image: supplied

Al Maryah Island caters beautifully to adrenaline and adventure seekers. Immerse yourself in a selection of thrilling indoor and outdoor activities including tennis, padel, volleyball, football, basketball, and netball. To make your weekend even more exciting, you can now enjoy an irresistible 50% discount on all outdoor courts and pitches, ensuring an affordable adventure for everyone. With free water refill stations across all facilities, you can stay hydrated all weekend long, while helping save the planet. Win-win.

ACTIVE Al Maryah Island Sports & Recreation, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. 7am – 10pm, Mon-Fri, 6am – 10pm, Sat-Sun. Tel: (0)2 403 4488, @activealmaryah