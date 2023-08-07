Another weekend, another great list. We promised to see the summer through with you, didn’t we…

Friday, August 18

Do you believe in science?

Get ready to welcome back-to-school season, with Bawabat Al Sharq Mall’s fun activities that enable kids to learn through discovery and play. From August 18 to 25, young learners can attend science stage shows, with two shows daily at 5:30pm and 7pm. Themes include chemistry, the solar system and electricity. A special kids’ area will also feature, with 2 workshops every day between 2pm and 10pm.

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Baniyas East, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0) 2 503 1400, @bawabatalsharqmall

Be a weekender at Bridges Bar

Kick your Fridays into high gear with Bridges Bar’s special Weekender offer! Unlimited house beverages, beer of the month, and an astonishing array of menu items (excluding sharing platter and steak) are up for grabs, all for just Dhs199. Incredible indulgence and the opportunity to kick back and relax are all for the taking, at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr this weekend.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dhs199, 4pm to 2am, daily. Tel: (0) 56 502 4999, @fairmonthotels

Indulge in Cantonese Gastronomy at Hakkasan

Enjoy an extraordinary gastronomic experience from the kitchens of Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. Cantonese fine dining is at its best during Hakkasan’s innovative ‘night brunch’, with signature small bites and free-flowing drinks on offer every Friday, from 8pm to 11:30pm. You get to go on this this surreal culinary adventure for Dhs488.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Dhs488, Sun to Fri 6:00pm to 11:30pm, Sat 12pm to 3:30pm and 6pm to 11:30pm. Tel: (0)2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Saturday, August 19

Take to the courts to watch Germany and Greece battle it out

Enjoy some high-octane basketball at the Etihad Arena this weekend, as International Basketball Week presents Germany vs. Greece, and Lebanon will take on the Arizona University men’s team on Saturday evening. Other notable action during the weekend include the USA men’s national basketball team playing both Germany and Greece.

International Basketball Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 3:30pm onwards, tickets begin at Dhs48.75. Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

Desert your stresses for a luxurious oasis escape

Bab Al Nojoum’s Bateen Liwa resort has an irresistible all-inclusive summer package, with full-board stay, and mesmerising dining and active options for you. In a unique desert oasis setting like none other, brilliant breakfasts, lovely lunches, and dreamy dinners await, alongside an unlimited choice of house beverages. Take advantage of the open vastness, with captivating in-house experiences to exhilarating desert adventures such as treks, buggy drives, sand boarding, camel trekking, and more on offer until September 30.

Bateen Liwa, Liwa Desert, Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi, Dhs733 (per night). Tel: (0)2 894 8888. @babalnojoum_liwa

Sunday, August 20

Catch the last of ‘Race into summer’ at Ferrari World

Ferrari World’s ‘Race into Summer’ will continue to delight guests and little ones, as the show goes on until September 3. A series of unbeatable, Ferrari-inspired experiences and family-friendly activities promise a fun-tastic summer finale for all. Your little ones will have the chance to meet the dynamic trio of Bella, Jack, and GIO, the Park’s newest characters. The fun-filled journey at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi begins at 11:30 am, with An entertaining performance of a juggler starts by Benno’s Great Race starts engines, at 11:30am. Other notable attractions include a ‘Fire Fusion’ show in Bell’ Italia, a talented street painter on Italian Street and a spectacular drone show at at 7:30 pm.

Race into Summer, Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 8pm, Dhs325 onwards. Tel: (600) 511 115, ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Swing by the Ripe Market



Media: Instagram

Plunge into a world of creativity with your loved ones, where a local community of merchants & makers unveil a treasure trove of unique crafts. From fashionable wares to handpicked treasures, you can also get your hands on artisanal crafts, home décor and handmade beauty products, all from emirates-born businesses. At Abu Dhabi Mall, you can find unique items in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere at the Ripe Market’s pop-ups.

Ripe Market, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Sat and Sun, 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 551 2517, @ripemarket

