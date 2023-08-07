Cooler temperatures, brand new school semesters and Fall vibes are around the corner…

Friday, August 25

Explore Reem Mall’s Cube Challenges

Cube Challenges is Abu Dhabi’s brand new, ultimate real-life gaming experience. Head over to Reem Mall and play with your friends and family to overcome a series of different tasks. You will need to harness the powers of mind, skill and fitness, in order to overcome obstacles and emerge victorious. Enjoy this brand new experience when Friday rolls around.

Cube Challenges, Reem Mall, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Thurs 10 am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 996 4036, @cube_challenges_abu_dhabi

Swing by the Oak Room

The Oak Room, at the EDITION Abu Dhabi has reopened for business. With a quintessential menu and cocktails to help you beat what’s left of the peak of this year’s summer, this sophisticated spot with a wine and steak selection to savour will help add the excitement your weekend just might be missing.

Oak Room, EDITION Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tue to Sat 6pm to 12am, Sun 12:30pm to 5pm. Tel: (0) 2 208 0000, @oakroomabudhabi

Saturday, August 26

Plunge into recreational bliss at Yas Acres Golf Club

Indulge in memorable aquatic activities at the Yas Acres Golf & Country Club’s stunning pool, as it welcomes you for a day of fun in the sun. Attractive poolside snacks and drinks from the a la carte menu, including pizzas, sandwiches, and children’s favourites make this a must-try.

Yas Acres Golf Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs50, Saturday August 26, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0) 50 757 4808, @yasacresgolfcc

Get fitted out for school with Typo

It’s that time of the year again, when you’re preparing for your children’s return to school after the long summer break. While you’re busy making lists to get uniforms, stationery and more in order, Typo helps you fulfil your list in record time with stylish and functional pieces that both you and your children will enjoy. The Australian retailer, with a terrific eye for design, brings you a selection of bags, accessories, stationery and gifts to choose from.

Typo, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 8am to 10pm, Sun 4:30pm to 10pm. Sat to Tel: (0)2 645 6613, @typo_middleeast

Sunday, August 27

Enjoy a rose-tinted brunch at LPM



LPM Restaurant & Bar Abu Dhabi has launched its La Vie en Rose brunch. Translated to ‘life in rose’, the brunch serves up a chic and vibrant selection of brunch offerings for the picking, as well as thirst-quenching drinks and music in true Riviera-style fashion. Notable attractions include unlimited starters, including LPM’s signature burrata with tomatoes & basil, and dishes that the restaurant is famous for, like snails with garlic butter. For mains, you can enjoy big-ticket items like the grilled sirloin steak and grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself grooving to lyrics on LPM’s soundtrack, which will keep the the tempo flowing with classic, yet modern vibes.

La Vie en Rose brunch, LPM Abu Dhabi, Galleria Al Maryah Island, Dhs375 (min. 2 people), Sundays 12pm to 4:30 pm. Tel: (0) 2 692 6900 @lpmabudhabi

Enjoy the new semester with Mister Baker

Kick off your (or your child’s) back-to-school adventure on a sweet note with Mister Baker, whose specially-baked treats include a selection of yummy cakes and cupcakes. Their creations are an edible work of art, and are decorated with edible icons associated with learning, including cute school buses and pens. You can enjoy cakes in 2kg sizes, and if you’re better-inclined towards bite-sized treats, try their cupcakes which are available in half-a-dozen packs, also decorated with cute edible ornaments like textbooks, chalkboards and notepads.

Mister Baker, Hamdan Street, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi, Dhs315 (2kg cake), Dhs 126 (6 cupcakes). Tel: 600 522 537, @misterbakeruae

Desert your worries at the beautiful Tilal Liwa retreat

Unwind and enjoy a wallet-friendly offer at the Tilal Liwa Desert Retreat, with a range of thrilling and tranquil activities for guests to choose from. Their all-inclusive package encompasses a memorable stay, three meals a day and unlimited house beverages, with reduced prices for adults and children. Guests who choose to avail of both offers can feed their fancy by enjoying a dip in the pool, blowing off steam in the gym or enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep in the Tilal Liwa Desert Retreat rooms.

Tilal Liwa, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, Dhs499 (min. two people), Dhs 250 (starting room rates with children), Dhs100 (pet friendly). Tel: (0)2 894 6111, @tilalliwahotel

