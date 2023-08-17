Gaming gurus, this one’s for you. Abu Dhabi’s popular Yas Gaming Festival will be returning for its fourth edition this year. Running from August 30 to September 12 at Yas Mall and hosted in partnership with Yas Island, the festival will be a two-week long event that will feature game showcases, racing simulators, and retro and VR games.

So what’s the deal?

The festival will unfold at the Yas Mall Town Square and is free to enter for all ages. It will will include PlayStations, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch stations and Formula 1 stimulators, so gamers don’t need to haul any gear.

On September 1 and 2, there will be Fortnite and FIFA 23 gaming tournaments that will begin at 6pm, hosting 40 players each. Registration for checked-in participants will run from 2pm to 5pm daily. You can expect to win amazing prizes that include gift cards starting from Dhs4000 to Abu Dhabi Retail, Yas Bay F&B vouchers and Darna Rewards points by Aldar.

To make matters more interesting, the venue is also hosting a cosplay competition on September 9. Fans are invited to dress up as their favourite characters and will be invited to put on memorable performances. Contestants can also contribute to the non-profit game studio Gaming4Good, by teaming up with influencers and donating to a good cause to support the Emirates Autism Centre. Find details on all tournaments here and sign up for the festival here.

More gaming?

You read that right. Possibly one of the world’s largest gaming and esports events, Saudi Arabia’s The Gamers8 will run until August 31. With around 30 high-pressure competitions pitting regional and international players and teams against each other for cash prizes, the event has 40 zones with a variety of computer and esports games. Register here.

Yas Gaming Festival, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 30 to September 12. Tel: 800 927 6255, @yasmallad