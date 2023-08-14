Weekday fun for all…

You’re calendar for ‘things to do in Abu Dhabi this week’ can truly be fun, especially in the capital and there’s no doubt since we’re making the list. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re all about the food, fun or just for some time chilling in the sun.

Here are 6 spectacular things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, August 14

Sample new summery additions to the menu at tashas café

The brand new menu at tashas café is perfect for the summer months. The cafe has put a contemporary spin on breakfast classics such as the oriental omelette with stir-fried julienne vegetables, feta cheese, herbs and soy marinade. Also included are new salad offerings like the carrot and lentil salad. For desserts, there’s citrus panna cotta and a peppermint tres leche cake.

tashas café, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sat 8am to 12pm, Sun 8am to 11pm, Tel: (0) 2 445 0890, @tashascafeae

Say yes to premium relaxation with Anjana Spa

Anjana Spa at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is the spot for Turkish and Moroccan aesthetics. The luxurious spa experience offers the best facilities, and exceptional service combined with natural ingredients, oils and aromas. Perfect to help you relax over the work week.

Anjana Spa, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, open daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 492 2222, rixos.com

Tuesday, August 15

Indulge in Paradiso’s ‘Artista Salute’

Love paint and grape? Head to Paradiso with friends for a harmonious combination of the two. Every Tuesday, from 6pm to 9pm, sip on two handcrafted drinks from the happy hour menu, along with the choice of one small pepperoni pizza or one small bruschetta at just Dhs295 per head. Art supplies included and yes, you get to take your masterpiece home with you.

Paradiso, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, every Tues 6pm to 9pm, Dhs295 per person, Tel: (0)50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Soak up some art with your pals

Louvre Abu Dhabi offers guided tours for groups of up to 25 people, so you can round up friends and family to explore the highlights of the collection at the museum. The 45-minute tour is hosted by a Museum Educator.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Tues to Sun , tours avail at 10.30 am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm, 4.30pm, Dhs600 (per group), Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Wednesday, August 16

Live it up the Mexican way with happy hour at Amerigos

Mexican bar and restaurant Amerigos is celebrating every day with their happy hour deal. From 5pm to 6.30pm, get 50 per cent off on all house beverages. It’s a great spot for a post-work pick-me-up with colleagues or mates.

Amerigos, Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Sun, 5pm to 6.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 656 2000, @amerigosyasisland

Thursday, August 17

Get stuck into some basketball fun

International Basketball Week kicks off this week, with the first game being between Lebanon and Egypt. Starting at 8pm, the game will bring the very best of the players from both teams for a showdown. Head over to the Etihad Arena at Yas Bay to witness the hoop-shooting fun. Tickets are available here.

Lebanon vs Egypt, International Basketball Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Aug 17, from 8pm, etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied