In a bid to foster investment in the hospitality sector, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi have announced a change government in fees to the tourism sector.

The reduction in fees will be applied to hotels in Abu Dhabi to enhance the emirate as a ‘leading global leisure and tourism destination’. As per the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the directive will ‘allow residents to enjoy the hospitality offerings in the emirates’.

The change will take effect on September 1, 2023.

Here are the changes

As per the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the government fee amendments include a reduction in tourism fee issued to guests from six per cent to four per cent. Guests will no longer have to pay the municipality fee of Dhs15 per room per night

The media office added that the municipality fee of six per cent, and the four per cent municipality fee which is applied to the hotel’s restaurants will also be removed.

Abu Dhabi Media Office confirms that the municipality fee for four per cent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer will continue.

A circular shared by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi calls on the entities in the hospitality industry to abide by the new amended fee structure, to avoid legal procedures.

Coming up in the capital

The news of the amendments in tourism and hospitality fees in Abu Dhabi will come as great news to residents and tourists visiting the capital in the future.

In the last quarter of this year alone, Abu Dhabi plans to launch a number of exciting new hotspots including Surf Abu Dhabi, the opening of the new development of Jubail Island, and much more.

Besides this, the city will be buzzing with a number of huge festivals including the Liwa Festival in December, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and a number of performances such as Robbie Williams, Charlie Puth, Disney On Ice and more.

Images: Getty Images