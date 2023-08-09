The gorgeous new Ras Al Khaimah resort is set to launch in Q4, and features a collection of overwater villas with private pools…

While there’s no shortage of amazing hotels in the UAE, we’re definitely here for a few more, especially when they remind us of an exotic Maldives escape. That’s exactly what you’ll get at Ras Al Khaimah’s long-awaited Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Operator Minor Hotels have confirmed that the stunning Anantara eco-resort, which will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah, is opening in Q4, 2023. While they’ve not given a specific date, it means we’ve only got a few more months to wait.

Here are five things we’re already excited about ahead of the opening of Anantara Mina Al Arab.

Maldives-style overwater villas

Within the collection of 174 rooms and suites, there will be a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes will be designed out on stilts over the water, and will come complete with thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool. All overwater villas will enjoy a slice of private beach, and there will be both one- and two-bedroom options.

The culinary selection includes some names you’re probably already familiar with

Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, will make their way to Ras Al Khaimah later this year. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. Completing the culinary line-up will be an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge.

Pampering comes in the form of a luxury Anantara Spa

If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa. Designed by acclaimed interior designers Wilson Associates, the beautiful spa comes with seven treatment rooms and a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

It’s going to feel worlds away from the city

With its location amidst a mangrove lagoon, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches, guests can expect to be surrounded by plenty of wildlife. From flamingos and ibis birds to turtles and even dolphins, the protection of the local inhabitants is a key focus of the resort.

For the more adventurous guests, Ras Al Khaimah is a hub of activity, from exploring the stunning seascape, to climbing mountains and zip lining through Jebel Jais. There will be plenty of water sports to try, as well as a discovery and eco-learning centre, which will offer birdwatching and stargazing.

It’s just 45 minutes away from Dubai

The perfect staycation spot, to reach Mina Al Arab you just need to drive 45 minutes north from Dubai.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah, opening Q4 2023. anantara.com