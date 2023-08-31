Barbie shop: 10 ways to tap into the Barbiecore trend
It’s a Barbie world…
From ice cream to beauty products, here are our top 10 pink picks to live your best Barbie life.
Miami Pitstop pink set
View this post on Instagram
It’s giving, Barbie. Here at What’s On we love supporting small businesses and Miami Pitstop is a gorgeous new homegrown girlie brand. These adorable South Beach matching sets are colourful, comfy, easy to throw on, and a perfect summer alternative to a dress. The website will be launching very soon. For now, you can shop via Instagram.
Mochi laptop sleeve
Born in the UAE, designed in Amsterdam, Mochi is easily recognisable for its beautiful, printed clothes combined with vintage- inspired designs. The female-focused handmade pieces are made to make you feel more confident and express yourself. Add to cart this feminine and floral laptop sleeve, which is made with material from the Pink City, Jaipur.
Karen Wazen sunglasses
UAE-based Lebanese designer Karen Wazen launched her eyewear brand back in 2018, which has quickly become a huge name in the global fashion industry. No ordinary shades, fashionistas can shop the nine collections from chic tortoise sunglasses and, for the sake of Barbie, these bright pink, mirrored ski-goggles.
Caravana dip dye swirl flamingo candles
View this post on Instagram
Barbie up your home with these unique pink dip dye candles. Caravana is a homegrown, female-owned concept store full of treasures and collectibles from around the world, from jewellery to swimwear, dinnerware to kimonos. Shop online or visit the gorgeous boutique located in The Courtyard, Al Quoz.
Wishful sea moss foaming cleanser
View this post on Instagram
From beauty mogul Huda Kattan comes Wishful, a skincare brand that is all about keeping beauty simple and straightforward, from the minimal ingredients to the multi-tasking products. The Get Clean gel-to-foam cleanser is vegan-friendly and is formulated with sea moss, coconut, amino acid, and gluconic acid for that flawless Barbie glow.
Loch Life pink water bottle
View this post on Instagram
Loch is a family-owned, homegrown UAE brand focused on stylish and sustainable hydration. Once you try one of their insulated stainless steel water bottles, you will never go back. Choose from blush pink to sunrise yellow, ocean green to beige. The bottles keep liquids cold for 24-hours, hot for 12-hours, and have an easy-sip straw lid.
Lush Marshmallow World bath bomb
Vegan cosmetics label Lush is known for their technicolour bath bombs that both look and smell divine. Self-care Barbie, this is your time to shine. Vanilla with a touch of strawberry, this will leave you feeling relaxed and rosy.
Assouline Jaipur Splendor
View this post on Instagram
As it’s called the Pink City, it’s only right we included the stunningly extravagant Jaipur Splendor coffee- table book by Assouline. As you turn each page, explore the vibrant Indian city from its bustling bazaars to architectural wonders including the Hawa Mahal which is made of, you guessed it, pink sandstone.
Little Moons mochi
We’re crushing on these dreamy balls of sweet and chewy perfection. Little Moons Mochi launched in the UAE earlier this year, and these mochi-dough wrapped ice-cream delights really are from another world. The passionfruit and mango flavour is perfect for a refreshing bite on a summers day while the creamy coconut is utterly moreish.
Smeg 50s retro blender
View this post on Instagram
Because what would a Barbie mansion be without a retro pink blender for making perfectly pink smoothies?