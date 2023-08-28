Sponsored: Fun for the whole family…

For most of you, little ones have returned back to school this week. To make the whole process a little easier, head on down with the family to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah where a number of deals await to help beat the blues away.

Enjoy a staycation

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is inviting families to pack their bags and enjoy some family time at the luxury resort. There is a special Back to School offer where you will be able to enjoy a stay at the hotel to take your mind off things and de-stress. Room prices start from Dhs850 and suite prices start from Dhs1,100.

Hit the pause button

Going back to school can be testing, and not just for the little ones. Parents, take some time out for yourself away from the projects and homework and relax at the spa at Waldorf Astoria. The Summer Healing massage is 60 minutes of pure bliss and it’s all yours for Dhs459. The offer is available for a limited time only, so be sure to get your booking in.

Enjoy a meal

Want to indulge your tastebuds in something new? Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has two great culinary reasons for you to visit.

At Social Restaurant, there’s a brand new menu for you to try which blends Chef Carmine Faravolo’s innovation with Nonna Maria’s authentic Italian flavors. It will feature a playful twist on modern Italian classics.

For those of you fans of flavours from Southeast Asia, head to LAO restaurant. The menu is already packed with home-style cooking using authentic spices, sauces and cooking techniques and Chef Bayu has added new dishes to the menu you have to try.

