Bliss out: Your guide to sumptuous summer spa days in Abu Dhabi
Spa days for days…
There are few better ways to retreat from the summer heat than assembling your besties for a day of pamperings, relaxation and de-stressing. So gather your gang and make your way to these stunning Abu Dhabi spa days. And, relax…
Spa at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Valid until September 30, book in a 60-minute massage with Spa at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and you’ll get a free 30-minute full body scrub. If you’re looking for a straight-from-the-salon glow, then book in for the rewind, daily or express facial. With every facial treatment you book, you’ll receive 40 per cent off on any of the skin regimen facial products. Massages start from Dhs495.
The Spa at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 11am to 9pm daily, from Dhs495. Tel: (0)2 656 0862. marriott.com
Sense, Rosewood Abu Dhabi
This summer, get ready for the ultimate blissful escape at Sense. Surrounded by warm lighting and dark woods, it’s the perfect environment to relax and switch off. When you book a 60-minute massage this August, receive an additional 30 minutes of indulgence for free. Therapeutic massages combine expert touch designed to knead out any knots and kinks with bespoke fusions of aromatic plant and flower extracts like rose, cardamom and mint herbs.
Sense, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, daily 11am to 9pm, from Dhs605. Tel: (0)2 813 5537. rosewoodhotels.com
Anantara Spa at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab
Extend your spa day a little longer with this luxe spa-cation. Check-in with your special someone and experience luxury at its finest. Inclusive of breakfast for two, and your choice of a 60-minute treatment
for two once per night, per stay, you will leave your trip feeling an unparalleled bliss.
Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, Al Mirayr, Dhs2,030 for two. Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com
Iridium Spa, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
Looking for a little luxe pampering? Then book a signature experience at Iridium Spa. As relaxing aromas drift through the air, guests are invited to emark on a Tekmida ritual this summer, which includes the authentic Moroccan ritual where wet towels are used to relieve tension The 90 minute session is priced at Dhs950 per person.
Iridium Spa, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs950. Tel: (0)2 498 8996. iridiumspaabudhabi.com
Spa at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort
Looking for a wholesome day out with your besties? Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort offers the opportunity to satisfy the mind, body and stomach with a spa and afternoon tea day. You’ll get to embark on your relaxing afternoon by beginning with a 60-minute spa experience from the massage collection, then once you’re suitably pampered, a tiered tower of sweet and savoury afternoon tea treats awaits. If you’re up for even more pampering, you can enjoy an additional 20 per cent off on any added treatments.
Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs750 for one, Dhs1,400 for two. Tel: (0)2 811 4357. jumeirah.com
Namm Spa, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
Get ready to treat yourself with 120 minutes’ worth of pure relaxation in the calm and contemporary Namm Spa. Enjoy a Swedish or deep tissue massage for 90 minutes before heading off for either a 30-minute lemongrass body scrub or a 30-minute Dead Sea body scrub. The result? Head to toe indulgence.
Namm Spa, Dusit Thani, Al Muroor Road, daily 11am to 10pm, from Dhs625. Tel: (0)2 698 8888. dusit.com
The Spa at Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Treat yourself to a dip in the pool and a trip to the spa with Anantara Eastern Mangroves’ summer deal. Choose from one of the 60-minute spa treatments from a special menu, which includes treatments like Arabian, Balinese or Swedish massage. The hour-long session takes place in one of the spa’s 15 treatment rooms and also grants you access to the impressive facilities like the relaxation lounge and outdoor jacuzzi. Once you’re feeling suitably relaxed, you’ll receive a Dhs100 voucher for food and drink at the pleasant all-day dining restaurant, Ingredients, and spend the rest of your day lounging by the pool. All for Dhs700.
The Spa at Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, daily 10am to 11pm, Dhs700. Tel: (0)2 656 1000. anantara.com
Images: Supplied