Today is Book Lovers Day. To be very fair, fellow readers will firmly agree that every day should be Book Lovers Day. All you need to do to celebrate is to curl up with a good book snuggled under a blanket and a cup of tea and you’re set.

But what if you want something more? Maybe you want to add some books to your TBR pile, or you want to discover a new reading spot, or maybe you want to get into the reading habit. Whatever your reason…

Here are 4 great ways to ensure you have fun celebrating Book Lovers Day in Dubai

Shop for pre-loved books as low as Dhs2 at Bookends

If you love pre-loved books and are on social media, you would have heard about Bookends. The online store now has a physical spot in Dubai Silicon Oasis where readers can browse through a number of books spanning romance, thrillers, comics, history and more. On August 12, there is a free-to-attend event taking place at the store where you can snap up books for as little as Dhs2. There will be games, coffee on the house, and of course plenty of fellow book lovers to meet. The event runs from 11am to 1pm.

Bookends, Dubai Digital Park A3 Building, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Bookends event 11am to 1pm on Aug 12, free. @bookendsae

Check out the events at Emirates Literature Foundation

Spend time with other book lovers at the events held by Emirates Literature Foundation. The not-for-profit organisation supporting literature in the UAE is known for putting up the highly-popular Emirates Literature Festival. Besides the big literary event, our friends at the literature foundation also host a number of free book clubs which run once a month for children and young adults, and the next event is on Saturday, August 26. Their Foundation Book Club also meet up once a month with book selections spanning a number of genres. Their next event is on Thursday, August 10. They also run a Boundless Book Club Podcast where UAE-based book experts interview bestselling authors, tackle timely topics, and discuss the best the literary world has to offer. You can keep up to date with all the team does on elfdubai.org, @ELFDubai and if you want to attend a book club, RSVP here.

Emirates Literature Foundation, elfdubai.org

Get a membership going at The Old Library

The Old Library at Gold Diamond Park is running an offer over the summer for both little ones and adults. You can get a two-month membership if you sign up before August ends and it will be valid for two whole months. The membership will allow you to take eight books out at a time (maximum 28 days) and should you need more time, you will be able to renew them. The membership will cost you Dhs105 per person. Fallen in love with The Old Libary? You can convert the membership to a regular Annual Membership for just Dhs126. There are currently more than 26,000 books in the library so you’re bound to find something you like.

The Old Library, Gold and Diamond Park, near Equity Metro Station, open Mon to Sat; closed on Sun. Tel: (0)4 321 3939. theoldlibrary.ae

Read at a library

Spend Book Lovers Day doing the very obvious: reading. Don’t want to stay at home? The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library – a library which resembles an open book sitting on a rehl (a traditional lectern that holds the Quran) is said to be the biggest library in the Arab world. The space is packed with books, but don’t expect the ‘Please Be Quiet’ signs. The library will be a space where readers can come together and build up a conversation and leave knowing they’ve learned a few things. Head to this post here to see what they have planned this month. Don’t forget to book your allotted time at the library here.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Sat to Thurs 9am to 9pm, Fri 2pm to 9pm. closed on Sun, free entry. Tel: (800) 627 523. mbrl.ae

