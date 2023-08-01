With perks including breakfast, early check-in, and spa discounts…

This summer, your weekends in the UAE don’t have to be boring. There’s top deals across the city whether you want to check out a new restaurant, check-in to a new hotel, or tick off some of your UAE-bucket list activities.

When it comes to staycations, there’s plenty of perks to take advantage of, whether that’s a spa discount, early check-in or free activities. But the below staycations offer so much more: alongside an overnight stay, they’re throwing brunch in too.

Here are 4 brunch and stay deals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah to book this summer.

Abu Dhabi: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Staycation in style at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi this summer from Dhs638 per room and choose between four delectable brunch experiences: Hot Pot Brunch, Yum Cha Brunch, The Garden Brunch, or The Roast Brunch. The free brunch includes unlimited soft beverages or upgrade to house beverages for Dhs120 per person. And that’s not all. The staycation package also includes complimentary breakfast, pool access, and 20 per cent off at the hotel restaurants and spa. The offer is available until September 30, with prices starting from Dhs638 for a classic room. To book the brunch and stay deal, use code: DISBRUNCH.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, valid until September 30 using code DISBRUNCH. Tel:(0)2 813 5550. rosewoodhotels.com

Dubai: W Dubai The Palm

Unwind at Palm Jumeirah’s luxurious hotel, W Dubai, with their summer staycation deal. After an early Saturday check-in, guests can head to Michelin-star Torno Subito for La Riviera brunch inclusive of soft drinks or house beverages for an upgrade of Dhs100 per person. Packages start at Dhs999 per night for a single room and Dhs1,299 for a double room inclusive of 50 per cent discount on the 60-minute De-Stress or Go Deep massage at AWAY spa and complimentary breakfast at Liv.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs1299 for a double room (Dhs100 per person to upgrade to house beverages at brunch) valid until September 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Dubai: Taj Dubai

For a stunning city stay, the Taj Dubai in Business Bay is the one for you. Pre-brunch, guests can check in to their room early, after having received a complimentary upgrade to a luxury Burj view room. Brunch at The Eloquent Elephant kicks off at 12.30pm inclusive of house beverages. Then guests can take advantage of the hotel’s stunning pool, gym, or the free shuttle to Dubai Mall for some retail therapy. The next morning, indulge in the breakfast buffet before your late check-out. The staycation packages are priced at Dhs599 for one or Dhs799 for a couple.

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs799 for two persons, valid until August 26. Tel: (04) 438 3100, tajhotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah: Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

For those who want a change of scenery away from the city, make your way to Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island for a weekend of brunching and staycationing this summer. Head to the hotel ready for brunch at Claw BBQ at 1pm, with an all-American spread on offer coupled with free-flowing drinks until 4pm. Make the most of the hotel facilities, enjoy an overnight stay in a standard sea or island view room, tuck into a hearty breakfast the next morning, and get 20 per cent discount on all other food and drinks. There’s even a late check-out at 5pm, so you can enjoy an extra long Ras Al Khaimah getaway. The stay and dine packages start from Dhs849 on weekdays and Dhs949 on weekends.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs849. Tel: (0)7 209 0000, hilton.com

