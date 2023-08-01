For those who like their bao with a side of beer…

Listen up, foodies: You’ll soon be able to get your fix of Din Tai Fung’s iconic xiao long bao at a new location in Dubai. The cult-followed Chinese restaurant is set to open its fifth Dubai branch and first licensed venue at The Wharf, Bluewaters on August 19, Din Tai Fung confirmed to What’s On.

You can already find several Din Tai Fung restaurants in Dubai, at The Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, Al Ghurair Centre, and Nakheel Mall. However, unique to the Bluewaters site there will be a licensed bar area serving thirst-quenching cocktails, perfect for post-work drinks and evening tipples.

The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars.

If you haven’t dined at Din Tai Fung yet, the restaurant offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist.

The xiao long bao (steamed dumplings) are the star of the show and take chefs 40 minutes to prepare, packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments is also a winning choice. The braised beef noodles, spicy cucumber salad, and honey and black vinegar chicken also come highly recommended by our team.

Din Tai Fung, The Wharf, Bluewaters, Dubai. Opening August 19. Tel: (0)4 288 7786. @dintaifungbw

