A common spot most travellers have on their list is Greece, but for those of you who can’t travel to Greece, don’t worry as Opa is bringing Greece to you. And there’s no better way to experience it, than with a Dubai institution – a brunch.

But it’s not just any brunch. It’s Opa’s exclusive summer brunch which takes place only twice a month. The next event takes place on September 9 from 12pm to 4pm, and it’s one you don’t want to miss.

Here’s why…

Located inside Fairmont Dubai, the blue and white-hued venue with vibrant green and pink bougainvillaea is sure to teleport you to the beautiful island.

On the menu, you will find some of the best dishes from Hellenic cuisine, all prepared with love and passion firmly rooted in tradition. There are a number of sharing-style appetizers such as crispy lamb hummus, tzatziki and spicy feta, fresh Greek salads, traditional homemade meat pie, tangy tuna tartare and different types of cheeses.

Main courses come with a choice of a whole fresh roasted sea bass, grilled marinated chicken kontosouvli served with a side salad, tzatziki and Greek potato chips, or a lobster orzo with tomato sauce and seaweed butter. Your main will be paired with a side of feta fries or grilled vegetables.

For dessert, there is a selection of Opa’s delicious desserts including the special baklava sundae served in a crispy filo cup filled with pistachio cream, caramel and Greek yoghurt ice cream topped with caramel sauce; crispy filo and smashed pistachio, and more.

You will be able to pair your brunch with signature beverages, fantastic live entertainment, traditional Greek dances and of course, plenty of plate-smashing fun.

The brunch is priced at Dhs395 for the house package and Dhs445 for the bubbles package. There’s limited seating, so prior reservation is a must. Make your bookings on 04 357 0557 or via email to reservations@opadubai.com

Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road opposite World Trade Centre, Sept 9 – 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com