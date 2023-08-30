Sponsored: Resident offers galore and even more reasons to rejoice…

Lifestyle lovers, it’s time to celebrate as the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates charges through the summer with exciting resident offers and unmissable thrills for you. Take advantage of an exciting 48-hour sale, that will have you saving as much as 40 per cent off the original price, when you book with the hotel on September 1 and 2. An array of exclusive benefits also awaits, which will ensure your stay with them is a great value experience in more ways than one.

To kick things off, you’re eligible for a tremendous 30 per cent off on the best available rate for a hotel room, as well as an additional 10 per cent if you’re a member. All of this, while you wake up to a lavish complimentary breakfast spread, and choose to stay at any time between September 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024. But the excitement doesn’t end there. You can also satiate your desire for indulgence with complimentary access to their Executive Lounge when you book an Executive Grand Deluxe Room, suites or chalets. And when you’re ready to chill and be entertained, two tickets to Ski Dubai’s Snow Park are up for grabs upon booking a Corner Suite, or any of the above.

As no staycation would be complete without a tantalising culinary spread that caters to tastes aplenty, at Aspen, you can tuck into a daily afternoon tea from 1pm to 7pm. Expect sweet and savoury bites including finger sandwiches, homemade scones, macaroons and mini pastries, while enjoying an exhilarating afternoon tea experience. It’s priced at Dhs190 per person, or Dhs350 for two.

A juicy 1.5km-long kebab skewer packed with different varieties of mincemeat awaits at Olea, alongside lip-smacking mezze and freshly baked bread, all at Dhs225 for two diners.

Lastly, Salero has the ladies covered with ladies’ night every Monday. For Dhs150, there’s two tapas and two glasses of sangria to enjoy as you groove to catchy Latin tunes.

Resident offers

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates also has numerous attractive offers for the local community, the heart and soul of the UAE. You can receive 20 per cent off on the best available rate with an additional 10 per cent off for members, as well as brilliant benefits such as a generous dine-in credit of Dhs500 at any of their in-house restaurants, 20 per cent off on Sensasia spa treatments, early/late check-in (subject to availability) and more.

With irresistible deals that will cater to your lifestyle needs in a ton of exciting ways, the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has your back, no matter where your tastes lie.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Barsha, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 341 0000. kempinski.com

