Dubai Opera is a breathtaking venue that has played host to concerts, gigs, musicals, comedy shows and so much more in previous seasons. And as the 2023 – 2024 season kicks off this September, the diverse cultural array promises to be nothing short of show-stopping.

To welcome the new season, a duo of grand opera and ballet performances will see the Hungarian National Ballet present Swan Lake, and the Hungarian State Opera perform Madama Butterfly next month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming performances.

Swan Lake

From Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10, Hungarian Natinal Ballet presents Swan Lake at Dubai Opera. A timeless tale of love and magic, this gorgeous ballet – Tchaikovsky’s first – is one of the world’s most beloved classical pieces. A romantic Russion fairytale, it follows the dramatic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Queen of the Swans, Odette, The piece is iconic not only for Tchaikovsky’s score, but for the hypnotising way the female protagonist portrays both Odette, the pure, innocent white swan; and Odile, the seductive, manipulative black swan.

Swan Lake, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 8 to 10, from Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com



Madama Butterfly

Puccini’s immortal tragedy Madama Butterfly will be brought to life through the enchanting sounds of the Hungarian State Opera on Tuesday September 12 and Wednesday September 13. Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. It tells the tale of American naval officer Pinkerton, who at the turn of the century in Nagasaki selects the sweet Cio-Cio-san as his bride. Naïve and smitten, the delicate young “Butterfly” dismissees warnings of the lieutenant’s ulterior motives, which results ultimately in betrayal. Butterfly must endure both shame and sorrow, befrore taking destiny into her own hands, leading to one of the most devastating and legendary final scenes in all of opera. Directed by Miklós Gábor Kerényi, it has been wowing audiences since 2000.

On the opening night of both shows, expect to glam up for a glittering premier evening, where elegance meets artistry for an unforgettable evening of beauty and grace.

Madama Butterfly, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Sept 12 and 13, from Dhs375. dubaiopera.com