Demon Duck, at the Caesars Palace Dubai at Bluewaters Island, now brings you a one-of-a-kind Demon Summer Brunch. Enjoy an inventive, innovative spin on Chinese and Asian classics, presented by celebrity gastronome Alvin Leung, who delights in introducing Dubai to experiential dining.

Located at the Forbes 5-star rated Caesars Palace Dubai, your weekends will now take off to a fiendish start on Saturdays, from 1pm to 4pm at Demon Duck. Wicked décor and a thrilling brunch menu await on the other side of their doors, with a variety of beverages, including the citrusy Kung Fu Girl Riesling and other grape-based creations.

Demon Duck takes things to a whole new level with their Chop Chop Suey, a fresh vegetable medley and calamansi drizzled with sesame dressing, all mixed at your table to add to Demon Duck’s theatrical tactfulness. The wok also stirs up dishes like Shrimp Gao, shrimp mousse, asparagus and bamboo shoots, Minced Beef Gyoza, Rainbow Trout with brown butter, Thai basil and nuoc cham.

If you thought shows were restricted to tableside at Demon Duck, inch closer to the edge of your seats. This slice of Hong Kong also entertains guests with a tune or ten curated by DJ Niko. And if you’re too focused on the food to enjoy a show, the show stopping Slow Roasted Whole Demon Duck will also be available with steamed calamansi buns and calamansi hoisin sauce, for an additional Dhs400.

Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tues – Sun, 6pm to 12am. Dhs288 (incl. soft beverages), Dhs388 (incl. selected house beverages), Dhs488 (incl. Prosecco & house beverages). Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai